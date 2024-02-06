Global Diesel Shortage Signals Potential Price Surge as Economies Recover

As economies worldwide steer their course towards recovery, an unexpected obstacle has emerged on the horizon. A surge in the price of diesel and other middle distillates, the lifeblood of industrial economies, looms large and is already sending ripples through futures and options markets. The cause? Global stocks of these vital fuels are not just low; they are currently below the ten-year seasonal average, a sign that price increases could be imminent if North American and Western European economies bounce back from recession in 2024.

Investors Brace for the Ripple Effect

Investors, sensing the gravity of the situation, have significantly bolstered their positions in futures and options contracts tied to middle distillates. In the United States, distillate fuel oil stocks, as of November's end in 2023, hit their lowest levels for that time of year since an astounding 1951. Even though inventories have seen some improvement, they remain stubbornly below par.

Global Distillate Inventories Remain Low

The situation is not unique to the United States. Europe and Singapore, too, have reported lower-than-average inventory levels. Despite industrial activity being on the low side, there has been no sustained build-up of distillate inventories. This scarcity is partly attributable to disruptions caused by Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian refineries and Houthi attacks on shipping. Forced rerouting of tankers around Africa has only added to the woes.

The Rising Tide of Gasoil Crack Spreads

As a result of these factors, the benchmark crack spreads for gasoil, a crude oil product used to create middle distillates, have seen a steep climb since the onset of 2024. However, the impact on end-users has been somewhat tempered by stable crude prices. But there is a caveat. If distillate inventories continue to tighten and the OPEC+ initiative to control crude stocks and prices proves successful, we could witness a sharp spike in diesel prices later in the year.

Therefore, as we look forward to economic recovery, it's crucial to keep an eye on these undercurrents in the global fuel market. They may well determine how smooth or turbulent the journey ahead will be.