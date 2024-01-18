Global Developments: Indonesia’s Nickel Industry, French-Russian Dispute, and Ethiopia's Financial Market

Today’s global news landscape reveals a series of international developments and regulatory changes spanning diverse sectors. From rampant deforestation in Indonesia, to political disputes between France and Russia, to the opening of Ethiopia's financial market to foreign investors, the world watches as these stories unfold.

Widespread Deforestation in Indonesia’s Nickel Industry

A non-governmental organization has reported alarming deforestation in Indonesia’s nickel industry. Chinese-backed mining activities in the nickel industrial park have resulted in the cutting of at least 5,331 hectares of tropical forests. The park, operated by a joint venture of three China-based companies, has been implicated in environmental damage, including air pollution, loss of clean water, and harm to local livelihoods. Furthermore, the park’s ambitious plans to add 12 more coal-powered plants to its existing five could significantly exacerbate greenhouse gas emissions.

French Government Refutes Russia’s Claims

In Europe, the French government has rejected Russia's assertions of French mercenaries operating in Ukraine. Russia claimed to have killed these mercenaries in Kharkiv, a contention that France strongly disputes. This political development adds another layer to the complex relations between the two nations.

Ethiopia Prepares to Welcome Foreign Investment Banks

On the African continent, Ethiopia is making strides towards economic growth. The country is set to issue licenses to foreign investment banks, a significant move in anticipation of launching a new securities exchange later this year. This development signals Ethiopia's readiness to open its financial market to international investors.

Europe Steps Up Climate Change Measures

In a bid to combat the existential threat of climate change, the European Commission has recommended a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. This goal, set against 1990 emission levels, aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. To further this initiative, a provisional agreement between the EU Council and Parliament seeks to cut CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and coaches by the same margin by 2040.

Portugal Responds to Severe Drought

In response to a severe drought in the Algarve region, Portugal's government has implemented water usage restrictions. These measures, affecting agricultural irrigation and urban consumption, including in the tourism sector, illustrate the impact of climate change on crucial resources.