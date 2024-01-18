Global Corporate Shifts: RAI's Strategic Sale, Fibra Uno's IPO, and India's Oil Imports

In a strategic shift within the global broadcasting sector, Italian state broadcaster RAI has announced plans to sell off up to a 15% stake in its subsidiary, Rai Way. Rai Way, a Milan-listed broadcasting tower unit, is a crucial asset to RAI, which currently owns a 65% stake. This decision is intended to fund RAI's new business plan while retaining the majority of the capital.

Opening Doors for Potential Mergers

This stake sale paves the way for potential merger opportunities with EI Towers, a rival tower company. The stake sale will not hinder RAI from exploring a merger with EI Towers in the future, a move that has received approval from former Prime Minister Mario Draghi through a decree that allows the stake to be reduced to 30%. However, this strategic decision by RAI has been scrutinized by a group of Rai Way's minority investors, including investment firms Amber Capital and Artemis.

Mexico's Fibra Uno Prepares for IPO Launch

In parallel developments within the international business landscape, Mexico's real estate investment trust, Fibra Uno, is gearing up to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its Fibra Next unit, following a delay in November of the previous year.

India's Shift in Crude Oil Imports

In the global energy sector, a significant shift has been observed in India's crude oil imports. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) share of India's crude oil imports has reached its lowest historical level in 2023. The country has increased its intake of discounted Russian oil, reaching record high volumes. This shift in import strategy indicates a change in global energy dynamics.