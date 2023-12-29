Global Central Banks Reassess Forecasting Methods Amid Inflation Misjudgments

Global central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), the Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, are recalibrating their economic forecasting methods in response to significant inaccuracies in predicting the recent rise in inflation. The unexpected inflationary surge, spurred by the conclusion of COVID-19 lockdowns and the energy crisis resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, caught these institutions off guard, necessitating drastic interest rate hikes.

Reassessing Economic Forecasting Methods

ECB President Christine Lagarde conceded the need for a more comprehensive analytical approach, recognizing the constraints of depending exclusively on traditional economic models and textbook scenarios. Subsequently, central banks are transitioning towards scenario analysis to better articulate potential economic developments and associated uncertainties. For instance, the ECB is currently evaluating various inflation scenarios and conducting sensitivity analyses. However, initial attempts have seen mixed outcomes, particularly an underestimation of eurozone inflation levels.

Revision in Strategies

The Bank of England has embarked on a review, spearheaded by former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, to enhance its forecasting and communication strategies, hinting at a heightened focus on scenario analysis. Concurrently, the ECB is fine-tuning its methods by examining how changes in wholesale prices impact household bills, adjusting energy price forecasts, keeping tabs on fiscal policy shifts, and utilizing wage trackers and survey results.

Reducing Reliance on Forecasts

Despite these efforts, several ECB policymakers maintain a skeptical stance towards their own forecasts. As a result, the bank has decided to lessen its dependence on predictions, focusing instead on current economic indicators such as underlying price trends and the effects on lending and economic activity. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell underscored the importance of seeing beyond standard models, especially considering the diminishing correlation between inflation control and unemployment rates, suggesting that a severe recession may be avoidable.

Simultaneously, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has announced it will intensify macroeconomic policy adjustments to back the economy and encourage a price rebound. It aims to maintain reasonably ample liquidity, guide credit growth sensibly, and foster the stable and healthy development of the real estate market. The central bank also pledged to enhance financial support to enterprises and key groups to stabilize and expand jobs, and stimulate more private investment.