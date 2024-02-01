Global Bunker Indices Rise Amidst Significant Investments in Natural Gas for Europe

In a turbulent energy market, the MABUX global bunker indices are on an upward trajectory, indicating significant movement within the industry. As per the fifth week's report, the 380 HSFO index jumped by $13.81, breaking the $500 benchmark to settle at $516.30/MT. The VLSFO index gained $23.51, reaching $675.00/MT, and the MGO index rose by $24.50, surpassing the $900 level to reach $918.69/MT. This escalation is further reinforced by the Global Scrubber Spread (SS) showing growth, suggesting profitability for high sulfur fuel HSFO with a scrubber.

Trillion dollar investments in natural gas sector

Meanwhile, the natural gas sector is projected to witness significant investments, with a whopping $1 trillion earmarked for developing new gas sites, primarily in Europe. This strategic move aims to replace Russian pipeline gas with LNG and increase pipeline supplies from Norway and Africa. The big guns of the industry, including ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, and Eni, are expected to collectively contribute $144 billion, shoring up Europe's gas supply stability.

LNG as bunker fuel prices decline in Rotterdam

While the indices rise, LNG as bunker fuel prices in Rotterdam display a contrasting trend, with prices dipping to $606/MT as of January 31. This downward trend widens the price gap with conventional fuel, demonstrating the volatility and complex dynamics of the energy market.

MDI Index and the irregular pricing trends

The MDI index, which is a reflection of market bunker prices versus digital benchmark prices, has been recording irregular pricing trends across selected ports. The 380 HSFO segment was underpriced in all four selected ports, while the VLSFO segment was overpriced in three ports, and the MGO LS segment was underpriced in all four ports.

Green ammonia – the future of global shipping fleet

A recent study by Oxford University suggests that transitioning the global shipping fleet to green ammonia as a fuel will require a significant investment of around $2 trillion, excluding engine retrofit costs. The production clusters for green ammonia are expected to emerge in Australia, Chile, California, North-West Africa, and the southern Arabian Peninsula. This shift signifies a major step towards sustainable and eco-friendly shipping operations.