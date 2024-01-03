en English
Business

Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach USD 1697.6 Million by 2029

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach USD 1697.6 Million by 2029

As consumer demand for eco-friendly products surges, the global biosurfactants market is set to expand, with projections estimating a worth of USD 1697.6 million by 2029. The market, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2024 to 2029, is spurred by advancements in production technology, an expansion of applications across diverse industries, regulatory support for sustainable practices, and increased cost competitiveness.

Biosurfactants: The Green Alternative

Biosurfactants, derived from renewable resources, are gaining favor over their synthetic counterparts due to their ecological benefits. Their naturally occurring biodegradability reduces environmental impact, aligning with the rising trend towards sustainable, green alternatives. Industries such as agriculture, oil, environmental protection, food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and daily chemicals are broadening their applications of biosurfactants, further propelling market growth.

Regulatory Support and Market Expansion

Global regulatory support for sustainable practices is a strong driving force behind the growth of the biosurfactants market. Industries are encouraged to adopt greener alternatives, echoing the worldwide push towards sustainability. The oil and gas sector, in particular, reaps significant benefits from biosurfactants, specifically in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) processes, thereby driving further expansion of the market.

Leading the Charge: Soliance and Ecover

Major players in the biosurfactants market, such as Soliance and Ecover, are leading the charge towards a greener future. With North America and Europe holding over 70% of the global market share, the influence of these regions is undeniable. The report suggests that related markets – including microbial biosurfactants, lipopeptides, plant-based biosurfactants, alkyl polyglucosides (APG), acid sophorolipids, environmental surfactants and emulsifiers, and rhamnolipid biosurfactant – are also poised for growth.

Despite the positive outlook, the biosurfactants industry faces challenges such as high production costs, difficulty in scaling up production, and safety concerns. These factors have limited the broader adoption of biosurfactants in various industries. Nonetheless, the burgeoning demand for sustainable alternatives continues to fuel the market, setting the stage for an eco-friendly future.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

