Automotive

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations

Projected to swell from $7.7 billion in 2023 to $12.9 billion by 2033, the global automotive refinish coatings market is experiencing robust growth. This burgeoning market is fueled by a surge in vehicle repairs due to increased road accidents, a rise in vehicle customization for aesthetic appeal, and continuous advancements in coating technology. Simultaneously, the expansion of eco-friendly coatings, including waterborne and low-VOC formulations, reveals a growing demand for sustainable products in response to stringent environmental regulations and shifting consumer preferences.

Evolving Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising prospects, the market faces several hurdles. Traditional solvent-based coatings raise environmental concerns, and the complexity of color matching poses significant challenges. However, these obstacles are counterbalanced by opportunities in the ever-growing demand for repair services, advancements in UV-cured and nanotechnology coatings, and a shift towards digitalization in color matching and coating selection.

Future innovations are expected to spotlight sustainable solutions and digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, there’s a clear focus on developing coatings tailored to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Exploring Market Segments

Key players in the market are venturing into various segments, spanning primers, basecoats, clearcoats, technology types, vehicle types, distribution channels, resin types, regional markets, and repair processes. Persistence Market Research provides detailed insights into the market, offering invaluable information for stakeholders.

AkzoNobel’s Digital Transformation

A shining exemplar of digital innovation in the market is AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings manufacturer. Bagging the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for its digital transformation, AkzoNobel has made substantial investments in cutting-edge digital technologies. Notable inclusions are drones for automated coating applications, AR and VR glasses for operations oversight, and digitally enabled products for customers. AkzoNobel’s comprehensive approach to digital transformation has set it apart from competitors and garnered the trust of its global customer base.

