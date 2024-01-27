Globacom's 'Festival of Joy' Promotion: Winners Fly Business Class to Europe

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has marked a significant achievement in its 'Festival of Joy' promotion, awarding business class return tickets to Europe to numerous winners across Nigeria. The winners, who hail from diverse professions and backgrounds, were honored at simultaneous events that took place in Lagos, Abuja, and Warri.

A Celebration of Joy and Gratitude

The events were graced by notable figures, including political dignitaries, members of the House of Representatives, and local government officials. Winners, including a retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abiodun Hundeyin, in Lagos; a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria and an architect in Abuja; and an Administration Manager and a Computer Analyst in Warri, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Globacom for the opportunity.

Eligibility and Participation

To participate in the promotion, Glo subscribers are required to recharge N50,000 within a month to qualify for the flight tickets, and N100,000 to secure a chance to win apartments. Globacom's unique initiative has been lauded for its commitment to rewarding its customers and adding value to their lives.

Upholding the Nigerian Spirit

Guests of honor at these events commended Globacom for being a proud Nigerian company that enhances the lives of citizens. They praised the telecom provider for its dedication to deepening joy amongst its subscribers and its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

The 'Festival of Joy' promotion by Globacom not only celebrates the Nigerian spirit but also bolsters the company's reputation as a total telecommunications solutions provider that values its customers and their loyalty.