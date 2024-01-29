GISI Expands Global Reach with Strategic Mergers in Malaysia and Singapore

In an unprecedented move, Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI), a leading construction management and engineering services provider, has announced strategic mergers with Malaysia's T&T Konsult (T&T) and Singapore's SHEVS IFT Consultants (SHEVS). This merger aims to amplify the global footprint and expertise of GISI, known for its diversified operations across various sectors.

Renaming and Rebranding

In the wake of this development, T&T will undergo a name change to become Asia Infrastructure Solutions (AIS). The rebranding is intended to align with GISI's regional operations and fortify its market position in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. AIS will continue its legacy of providing sustainable design, engineering, project management, cost management, and consultancy solutions across Asia. It's a strategic move that allows the company to be more recognizable and accessible to its target audience, harnessing the existing reputation and goodwill of GISI.

Merger Enthusiasm and Future Prospects

The principals of T&T, Dato' Ir. Steven Yong and Ir. Faisol Hussain, have voiced their excitement about the merger. They highlight the opportunity to tackle more intricate projects and expand across Asia, a testament to the promising future of AIS under the umbrella of GISI. Conversely, SHEVS will retain its brand identity post-merger, focusing on its niche in fire safety engineering consultancy. Er. HT Lin, the Principal of SHEVS, also articulates his enthusiasm for the merger, underlining a steadfast commitment to fire safety standards.

A Key Move in Global Diversification

Co-Founder of GISI, Tony Shum, emphasizes that these mergers are the cornerstone of the company's global diversification strategy. With an employee base of 14,000 people worldwide and an annual revenue exceeding US$12 billion, GISI is no stranger to large-scale operations. The integration of T&T and SHEVS into its portfolio is another masterstroke in its quest for global dominance in the infrastructure solutions sector.