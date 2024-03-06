Gina Tumbarello Joins Advisory Committee to Boost US Supply Chain Competitiveness in Animal Food Industry

The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) recently witnessed a strategic enhancement in its quest to improve supply chain sustainability and competitiveness with the appointment of Gina Tumbarello to the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness. This significant development, announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, positions Tumbarello at the forefront of advising on programs and policies aimed at bolstering the competitiveness and sustainability of U.S. supply chains, especially those related to the animal food industry.

Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

The animal food industry has navigated through a maze of logistical and operational hurdles, grappling with labor disputes, transportation infrastructure woes, and political conflicts. These challenges have hindered the industry's ability to fulfill customer orders in a timely and cost-effective manner. AFIA President and CEO Constance Cullman highlighted the industry's ongoing vigilance against potential future obstacles. The Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness, established in November 2011, plays a pivotal role in advising the commerce secretary on creating a national policy framework that aims at enhancing freight infrastructure, thereby supporting U.S. export growth and bolstering economic competitiveness.

Strengthening the Animal Food Industry

In 2023, the U.S. animal food industry made a pronounced economic impact, exporting over $13.1 billion in feed and pet food products, contributing to the industry's overall sales of $267.1 billion. This performance underscores the sector's significance to the U.S. economy, with $98.4 million in value-added revenue generated for other industries across the nation. The appointment of Gina Tumbarello to the advisory committee is expected to greatly advance the interests of the American animal feed industry and its stakeholders, leveraging her expertise to navigate and mitigate supply chain challenges effectively.

Looking Ahead

The inclusion of Tumbarello's expertise on the Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness heralds a promising avenue for enhancing the sustainability and competitiveness of U.S. supply chains. This strategic appointment not only underscores the importance of the animal food industry in the broader economic landscape but also sets the stage for innovative approaches to overcoming existing and future supply chain challenges. As the industry moves forward, Tumbarello's contributions will be pivotal in shaping policies and programs that aim to fortify the United States' position in the global market, ensuring the efficient and effective movement of goods within and beyond its borders.