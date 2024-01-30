Gilead Sciences Boosts Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Eyeing Accelerated Cancer Drug Development

In a bold move to strengthen its position in the oncology sector, Gilead Sciences has amplified its stake in Arcus Biosciences by an additional $320 million equity investment, thus increasing its ownership to 33%. This strategic decision deepens their existing collaboration in the development of innovative cancer treatments, and provides Gilead with a greater voice in Arcus's decisions with an extra seat on the board.

Investment Details and Future Plans

With an investment of $320 million, Gilead bought Arcus's common stock at $21 per share. This significant commitment not only strengthens Gilead's position in the company but also provides Arcus with the much-needed funding to further their research on drugs not partnered with Gilead. The investment is expected to last Arcus into 2027 and will enable it to fund the Phase III study of the CD73 inhibitor quemliclustat in pancreatic cancer and the asset AB521 in kidney cancer.

Focus on Joint Development Programs

As part of the collaboration agreement, the companies have decided to prioritize the joint domvanalimab development program. They aim to accelerate Phase 3 studies for lung and gastrointestinal cancer treatments, while discontinuing a late-stage trial of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab as a first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer. Although analysts have expressed mixed reactions to this decision, both companies remain committed to the TIGIT pathway.

The Significance of the Collaboration

This investment signifies the continued growth of the collaboration between the two companies and their shared vision to change the landscape of cancer treatment. The partnership is set to focus on efficiently advancing novel combinations that could potentially transform the treatment options available for patients battling lung and gastrointestinal cancer. This collaboration, coupled with Gilead's increased board presence, promises to accelerate the anti-TIGIT program and bring new hope to cancer patients worldwide.