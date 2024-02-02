GHG Protocol Under Scrutiny: Need for Better Accounting of the Circular Economy

In an era of rising environmental consciousness, the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, an established standard for gauging greenhouse gas emissions, has recently come under scrutiny. The protocol, the brainchild of the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), wields significant influence over legislation and corporate initiatives aimed at shrinking carbon footprints. However, its approach to embodied carbon - the emissions linked to the production and disposal of products and services - has sparked criticism.

The GHG Protocol and the Circular Economy

The GHG Protocol's current framework fails to distinguish between new and reused products. As a result, companies that engage in circular economy practices may end up with higher attributed emissions. This is because, under the protocol, enterprises must report the complete carbon footprint for reused products, regardless of whether that footprint has already been accounted for by a previous owner. Furthermore, when products are disposed of, companies must report the full end-of-life emissions, irrespective of whether the product is reused. This oversight might steer organizations towards a linear, 'take-make-waste' approach, rather than a circular economy model, which emphasizes product life extension, reuse, and refurbishment.

Revamping the GHG Protocol

Addressing these underlying issues requires a revisit of the protocol. The current research, conducted by Astrid Wynne of TechBuyer and Rich Kenny of Interact, suggests improvements that can be incorporated into the GHG Protocol. These include attributing embodied carbon to a fixed asset lifetime and devising industry-specific reporting methodologies that acknowledge the merits of a circular economy.

Shaping a Sustainable Future

The findings underscore the necessity for accounting standards to keep pace with sustainability practices that contribute to both emission reduction and waste minimization. The push for a circular economy is gaining momentum as organizations increasingly recognize the value of resource efficiency, waste reduction, and carbon minimization. The GHG Protocol, with its global influence, can play a critical role in steering this shift. By refining its approach towards embodied carbon, the protocol can better support sustainable practices and contribute to a future where the lines between economic growth and environmental responsibility are not just blurred but entirely erased.