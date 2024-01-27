Ghana's Produce Buying Company Faces Financial Crisis as Banks Secure Asset Liquidation Order

In a significant development, Produce Buying Company Limited (PBC) finds itself in a precarious financial situation following a court ruling allowing six banks, including the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), to liquidate the company's assets. The ruling, which came in response to PBC's inability to meet its debt obligations, permits the sale of PBC's headquarters in Accra among other assets.

Attachment Order Granted by Chief Justice

The order, which prohibits any sale or transfer of PBC's assets, was granted by Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkonoo. The authorization came after PBC failed to honor its debt obligations owed to the six banks, highlighting the severity of PBC's financial situation. This follows a judgment secured by the six banks against PBC Limited in October 2023.

The repercussions of this financial crisis for PBC are severe. In addition to the attachment order prohibiting anyone from acquiring any interest in the said property, there is speculation that nonpayment of debt exceeding GH¢300 million could lead to the auctioning of PBC's head office. The banks involved in the court order include GCB Bank, Bank of Africa, CalBank, UMB, and UBA Ghana, besides ADB.

PBC's Struggles Amidst Financial Woes

PBC's financial challenges extend beyond its current debt position. The company has been struggling to secure funding for the purchase of cocoa beans, leading to frozen bank accounts and salary arrears for staff. This has significantly impacted its core business activities and its ability to meet payroll obligations. As part of the asset liquidation process, vehicles were reported to be towed away from PBC's premises.

Despite attempts to contact PBC officials for comments, there has been no response. The ongoing financial crisis of PBC, a significant player in the internal marketing of cocoa and other agricultural products, underscores the need for more robust financial management and accountability in Ghana's agricultural sector.