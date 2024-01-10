en English
Africa

Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’: Planned Power Outages for Network Enhancement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled a planned maintenance activity today, resulting in intermittent power outages, colloquially termed ‘dumsor’, in several areas including Achimota, Taifa, and Dome. The affected areas will experience these outages until 5pm, a necessary inconvenience for the enhancement of the overall power supply network.

Residents and Businesses Alerted

The utility company has announced this temporary disruption to alert residents and businesses in the affected areas. The intention is to provide enough time for necessary arrangements to be made to mitigate the impact of the power cut. These planned outages are a part of the ECG’s proactive approach to power management, with the aim to improve the reliability of the power distribution system while minimizing the disruptions to the local economy and everyday life.

Social Media Reaction

The announcement has triggered a wave of reactions across social media platforms, with users expressing dissatisfaction under the hashtag #DumsorIsBack. Many users have directed their grievances towards the ECG, the Ghana Grid Company Limited, and the government, lamenting the economic impact of these power interruptions. Some have also criticized the perceived lack of sufficient media coverage on the issue.

Maintenance Work to Improve Infrastructure

The planned maintenance work entails upgrading infrastructure and carrying out necessary repairs to prevent future unplanned outages. The ECG has assured customers that power will be restored promptly once the maintenance work is completed. The company has also extended its apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and has expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding and patience during the maintenance period.

Africa Business Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

