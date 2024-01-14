en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ghana Reaches $5.4 Billion Loan Restructuring Deal with Official Creditors

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Ghana Reaches $5.4 Billion Loan Restructuring Deal with Official Creditors

In a significant move towards economic stabilization, Ghana has reached a landmark agreement to restructure $5.4 billion of its loans with official creditors, including China and France.

This deal, critical for the management of Ghana’s economic crisis, opens the way for unlocking additional financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A Step Towards Debt Relief

The restructuring will allow Ghana to access an additional $600 million under its existing $3 billion bailout program, a crucial step in the nation’s efforts to secure debt relief. The agreement also aligns with ongoing engagements with bondholders and other commercial creditors, supporting the country’s broader economic strategy.

The IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has endorsed the agreement, acknowledging its significance for the IMF Executive Board’s upcoming first review of Ghana’s program. This substantial backing from the IMF is expected to bolster investor confidence in the country, which defaulted on its international debt in December 2022 due to escalating debt servicing costs.

Part of the Common Framework

The restructuring is being conducted under the Common Framework, a process established by the G20 during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist countries in managing debt. Ghana aims to cut $10.5 billion from its external debt repayments and interest costs due from 2023 to 2026 and implement an IMF reform program.

Other nations such as Chad, Ethiopia, and Zambia have also sought debt relief under this framework, which has faced slow progress due to coordination challenges and disagreements among creditors.

Looking Ahead

Having restructured most of its local debt, Ghana is now in talks to restructure about $13 billion in international bonds held by private creditors. The country’s bonds have rallied following the anticipation of an agreement.

The finance ministry has indicated that formal terms will be set out in a memorandum of understanding with each creditor, with official creditors agreeing to restructure debts up to December 2022. This move is expected to further stabilize Ghana’s economy and set it on a path to recovery.

0
Africa Business International Relations
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
24 mins ago
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
A powerful storm has wrought havoc in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in severe loss of lives and property. This tragedy has brought to fore the dangerous implications of such natural disasters, how quickly they can escalate, and the devastating effects they have on communities. Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes In a heartrending incident, a woman and a child
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 hour ago
Black Stars Gear Up for Critical AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
2 hours ago
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
Turkish Firms Fuel Infrastructure Boom Across Africa
42 mins ago
Turkish Firms Fuel Infrastructure Boom Across Africa
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
48 mins ago
Tunisian Ambassador Lauds Belt and Road Initiative: A Model for South-South Cooperation
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener, Eyes on Improvement
54 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener, Eyes on Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
14 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
14 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
15 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
15 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
15 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
15 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
15 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
16 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
16 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app