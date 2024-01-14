Ghana Reaches $5.4 Billion Loan Restructuring Deal with Official Creditors

In a significant move towards economic stabilization, Ghana has reached a landmark agreement to restructure $5.4 billion of its loans with official creditors, including China and France.

This deal, critical for the management of Ghana’s economic crisis, opens the way for unlocking additional financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A Step Towards Debt Relief

The restructuring will allow Ghana to access an additional $600 million under its existing $3 billion bailout program, a crucial step in the nation’s efforts to secure debt relief. The agreement also aligns with ongoing engagements with bondholders and other commercial creditors, supporting the country’s broader economic strategy.

The IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has endorsed the agreement, acknowledging its significance for the IMF Executive Board’s upcoming first review of Ghana’s program. This substantial backing from the IMF is expected to bolster investor confidence in the country, which defaulted on its international debt in December 2022 due to escalating debt servicing costs.

Part of the Common Framework

The restructuring is being conducted under the Common Framework, a process established by the G20 during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist countries in managing debt. Ghana aims to cut $10.5 billion from its external debt repayments and interest costs due from 2023 to 2026 and implement an IMF reform program.

Other nations such as Chad, Ethiopia, and Zambia have also sought debt relief under this framework, which has faced slow progress due to coordination challenges and disagreements among creditors.

Looking Ahead

Having restructured most of its local debt, Ghana is now in talks to restructure about $13 billion in international bonds held by private creditors. The country’s bonds have rallied following the anticipation of an agreement.

The finance ministry has indicated that formal terms will be set out in a memorandum of understanding with each creditor, with official creditors agreeing to restructure debts up to December 2022. This move is expected to further stabilize Ghana’s economy and set it on a path to recovery.