Gerry Browne Jewellers Set to Close as Owners Head for Retirement

In a significant development, Gerry Browne Jewellers, a long-standing family-owned business on Portlaoise Main Street, is setting the stage for closure as owners Gerry and Alison Browne prepare for retirement. Renowned as a pillar of the local commercial community for more than six decades, the business, originally brought to life by Gerry’s father, Des Browne, also operates a shop on Bull Lane.

A Decision Born Out of Retirement Plans

Following the business’s advertisement for sale in the Sunday Business Post, Gerry Browne, on the brink of his 65th birthday, shared that the decision to retire was both substantial and deliberate, shaped by 43 merry Christmases spent serving customers in the store. Dismissing the notion of common business pressures such as economic downturns or high operational costs as catalysts for their decision, Gerry emphasized that their retirement plan was the sole driving force behind the sale.

A Unique Opportunity for Potential Investors

Gerry Browne Jewellers, recognized for its exceptional collection of leading jewellery brands and a fully-equipped workshop, in addition to its online store, is being touted as a special prospect for potential buyers. The business not only offers a variety of retail shops and offices but also a 600 sqft apartment. The property, strategically located at a bustling four-way intersection, boasts around 80 paved parking slots, ensuring high visibility and ease of access for customers.

Looking Ahead: Personal Interests and Community Involvement

As Gerry Browne Jewellers waits to be passed on to new custodians, Gerry himself is eager to embark on a new journey post-retirement. His plans include completing the best 50 hikes across Ireland and continuing his involvement with the Portlaoise Tidy Towns. The sale of this iconic business is under the proficient management of John Dunne from Hume Auctioneers.