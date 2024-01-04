Georgia Fines Pharmaceutical Companies for Anti-Competitive Practices

Georgia’s National Competition Agency has levied hefty fines on four pharmaceutical companies, Aversi, Gefa, PSP, and Mermis, for indulging in anti-competitive practices. The companies exhibited identical pricing for 42 oncological medicines under the state-funded program, leading to an investigation that unearthed 88 instances of such practices between 2021 and 2023.

Fines and Details of Price-Fixing

The investigation revealed that Aversi and Gefa were involved in 74 cases, PSP in 81, and Mermis in 29. Consequently, the companies have been handed fines totaling 53 million GEL. Aversi is to pay 14.4 million GEL, Gefa 20.3 million GEL, PSP 17.1 million GEL, and Mermis 951,301 GEL.

Protecting Competition and Preventing Future Violations

This punitive action by the National Competition Agency of Georgia aims not only to penalize the companies for their anti-competitive behavior but also to prevent similar violations in the future. The agency has also issued a recommendation to the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Protection, suggesting an enhancement in the regulatory oversight of the state health program and its pricing portal.

Investigation Initiated by Ministry Report

The investigation was initiated on the heels of a report by the Ministry on March 23, 2023. The report highlighted concerns about price increases and uniform pricing for cancer drugs. The agency’s actions underscore the importance of healthy competition in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the realm of life-saving drugs.