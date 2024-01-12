GENESIS Pharma and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Partner to Distribute GIST Treatment in Central and Eastern Europe

GENESIS Pharma has joined forces with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., securing an exclusive distribution agreement for RIPRETINIB in 14 European countries, with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The agreement paves the way for GENESIS Pharma to commercialize RIPRETINIB exclusively for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Expanding RIPRETINIB’s Reach

An EU-approved treatment, RIPRETINIB is reserved for adult patients with advanced GIST, who have previously been treated with at least three kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. This new agreement ensures that the innovative treatment reaches a broader spectrum of patients, particularly those residing in Central and Eastern Europe.

Aiming for Global Commercialization

Margarida Duarte, Senior Vice President, Head of International at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership. She emphasized on the importance of providing access to the standard-of-care treatment for fourth-line GIST patients in these regions. This collaboration aligns with Deciphera’s vision to globally commercialize RIPRETINIB, building on the progress already made in Europe.

Setting the Stage for Growth

This agreement not only strengthens the launch of RIPRETINIB in Europe but also sets the stage for continued growth in the healthcare sector. The CEO of GENESIS Pharma underlined the importance of ensuring access to this innovative treatment, indicating the company’s dedication to improving the lives of patients suffering from GIST.