GBTA Expands Europe Advisory Board with Eight New Members

In a strategic move to broaden its representation and expertise, the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has announced the addition of eight new members to its Europe Advisory Board. This expansion, which has increased the board's overall size by three, introduces new voices and perspectives from a range of countries including Austria, Denmark, England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Scotland.

Enhancing Board Expertise

The new appointees bring with them a diverse set of skills critical to the evolving landscape of global business travel. Their areas of expertise span risk management, monitoring and evaluation, technology, and visa services, fortifying the board's capacity to address the dynamic challenges of the industry.

Selection Process and New Members

The decision to expand the board was prompted by an influx of high-quality applications, followed by a thorough interview process. The newly appointed board members are Martin Ferguson from American Express Global Business Travel, Dan Humby from Groups360, Jorge Mesa from BCD Travel, Roman Neumeister from OSCE, Julia Sullivan from Shell, Stefan van Sliedregt from JDE Peet's, Mikkel Wismann from CIBT, and Neil Woodliffe from Clarivate.

Three-Year Tenure

In accordance with GBTA's policy, each member of the GBTA Europe Advisory Board is expected to serve a three-year term, contributing their expertise and insights to shape the future direction of global business travel.