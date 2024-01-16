Gasoline and Oil Prices vs Hourly Wages: A Comparative Analysis

Gasoline and oil prices have long been a source of concern for nonsupervisory workers, with fluctuations often leading to significant shifts in living costs. An insightful analysis comparing the cost of these fuels to average hourly wages since 1998 provides a fresh perspective on the 'real' cost of gasoline and oil, relative to the earning power of the average person.

Reflecting on Past Price Fluctuations

In 1999, gasoline prices touched a generational low of $0.80 per gallon, mirroring the prices of 1974. However, by July 2008, oil prices had escalated to eight times their 1999 levels in wage-adjusted terms. Meanwhile, gasoline prices had almost tripled. During the pandemic lockdowns, prices remained relatively unchanged from the 1999 baseline.

Present Day Reality

Today, oil prices stand at 2.6 times their 1999 levels when adjusted for wages, while gasoline prices are 50% higher. These figures, in the context of the past 25 years, are seen as relatively modest.

Future Outlook

The analysis suggests a dwindling significance of oil price shocks in the future. This prediction stems from an increase in electric-powered outdoor appliances and a surge in hybrid and electric vehicle sales. In the last three years alone, these sales have soared from 5% to 16% of new light vehicles sold. This trend is expected to accelerate further as hybrid vehicles overcome acceleration issues and electric vehicles become more affordable with increased range.

The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly update shows that gasoline usage peaked in August 2019 at 9.8 million barrels per day. Following the pandemic, the peak hit 9.528 million barrels in August 2021. The peak for the past summer was recorded at 9.388 million barrels. As more hybrids and electric vehicles populate our roads, gasoline usage is expected to continue its decline, thereby reducing the impact of future oil price shocks.

Parallelly, in Oklahoma, a debate rages over the proposal to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2029. Proponents, led by Raise The Wage Oklahoma, argue that stagnant wages and increasing living costs necessitate this hike. However, opponents, including the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and Oklahoma Farm Bureau, express concerns over potential business impacts and possible violations of the state constitution. The Oklahoma State Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments shortly.