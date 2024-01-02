Gas and LNG Markets Show Signs of Recovery Amid Lingering Fears of Instability

After a turbulent period in 2022, the gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets are showing signs of recovery. The markets had been plagued by extreme volatility with benchmark prices, such as Platts JKM and Dutch TTF, fluctuating wildly, reaching an annualized volatility of over 100%. In fact, in 2022, the volatility levels for NBP even exceeded 175%. This erratic behavior led to a surge in margin requirements at clearing houses, diminished market transparency, and strained risk management for companies, resulting in billions of dollars in margin calls.

Notable Market Events

A particularly memorable event was the spike in the price of LNG cargoes, with a single cargo in August being priced at nearly $300 million. This instability led to government interventions in the energy markets, further impacting market dynamics. As 2023 began, the industry was still reeling, with predictions of enduring challenges. Initially, S&P Global Commodity Insights forecasted the JKM benchmark to hover around $33-$34/MMBtu for 2023-2024, mirroring the 2022 average. However, this was later revised to $14-$15/MMBtu for the same period, expected to decrease further to around $10/MMBtu by 2027.

Factors Leading to Recovery

The revision of the forecast was prompted by a combination of reduced demand, especially in Europe, and an expected increase in supply from North America and the Middle East. Consequently, market volatility began to decrease, with JKM volatility more than halving in the first nine months of 2023 compared to 2022. Margin requirements, although still high, have started to stabilize, trading volumes are rebounding, and cargo prices have become more manageable, fueling increased trade activity.

Continued Market Caution

Despite these improvements, industry participants remain wary, with a significant portion expecting JKM to settle between $20 and $30/MMBtu by the end of 2023. This indicates that fears of market instability continue to loom large. As we enter 2024, the natural gas sector is cautiously optimistic, with positive developments being observed in the LNG market, including updates on natural gas pricing in Mexico and the U.S., and news about regulatory issues and energy projects in several countries.