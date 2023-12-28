Garment Workers’ Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

In the bustling city of Dhaka, Bangladesh, a tumultuous wave is sweeping across the garment industry, the world’s second-largest, following China. Workers, who form the backbone of the country’s booming textile sector, are demanding a significant wage hike amidst growing anti-government demonstrations ahead of the general election scheduled for January 7.

The Workers’ Uprising

Despite the government’s agreement in November to increase the minimum wage by over 56% to 8,500 taka ($114) per month, workers believe this raise is insufficient to meet their basic needs. Labour unions estimate that between 1,000 to 5,000 workers have been dismissed or have gone into hiding in fear of retaliation since the protests began in October. However, garment factory owners and police officials have denied knowledge of such firings or arrests.

International Brands’ Appeal

Major Western brands, to whom Bangladesh’s garment sector is a crucial supplier, have urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure no retaliation against workers demanding fair wages. One such worker, Delowar Hossin, reported being fired without severance. In stark contrast, the managing director of Ducati Apparels denied any dismissals, emphasizing his care for the workers and the factory as his family.

The Underlying Crisis

The current unrest highlights the persistent issues of low wages and poor working conditions plaguing Bangladesh’s garment sector, which employs about 4 million workers in over 4,000 factories. The protests have escalated into violent clashes, resulting in the death of at least four workers and dozens injured. The ongoing conflict has also led to the temporary closure of approximately 250 factories due to worker unrest.

The garment industry, which plays a crucial role in Bangladesh’s economy, is now under severe strain. The unrest could potentially impact the timely delivery of shipments and create apprehension among buyers about placing fresh work orders. As the world watches, the resolution of this crisis will be a litmus test for Bangladesh’s commitment to its garment workers and, by extension, its economic stability.