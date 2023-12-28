en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Garment Workers’ Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
Garment Workers’ Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

In the bustling city of Dhaka, Bangladesh, a tumultuous wave is sweeping across the garment industry, the world’s second-largest, following China. Workers, who form the backbone of the country’s booming textile sector, are demanding a significant wage hike amidst growing anti-government demonstrations ahead of the general election scheduled for January 7.

The Workers’ Uprising

Despite the government’s agreement in November to increase the minimum wage by over 56% to 8,500 taka ($114) per month, workers believe this raise is insufficient to meet their basic needs. Labour unions estimate that between 1,000 to 5,000 workers have been dismissed or have gone into hiding in fear of retaliation since the protests began in October. However, garment factory owners and police officials have denied knowledge of such firings or arrests.

International Brands’ Appeal

Major Western brands, to whom Bangladesh’s garment sector is a crucial supplier, have urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure no retaliation against workers demanding fair wages. One such worker, Delowar Hossin, reported being fired without severance. In stark contrast, the managing director of Ducati Apparels denied any dismissals, emphasizing his care for the workers and the factory as his family.

The Underlying Crisis

The current unrest highlights the persistent issues of low wages and poor working conditions plaguing Bangladesh’s garment sector, which employs about 4 million workers in over 4,000 factories. The protests have escalated into violent clashes, resulting in the death of at least four workers and dozens injured. The ongoing conflict has also led to the temporary closure of approximately 250 factories due to worker unrest.

The garment industry, which plays a crucial role in Bangladesh’s economy, is now under severe strain. The unrest could potentially impact the timely delivery of shipments and create apprehension among buyers about placing fresh work orders. As the world watches, the resolution of this crisis will be a litmus test for Bangladesh’s commitment to its garment workers and, by extension, its economic stability.

0
Bangladesh Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development

By Muhammad Jawad

Record High HIV Cases in Bangladesh Calls for Improved Strategies

By Muhammad Jawad

Spike in HIV Cases: Bangladesh Sees Highest Number Since 1989

By Muhammad Jawad

Dipanwita Ridi: A Beacon of Hope Amid Rising Living Costs in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Chinese-Built Underwater Tunnel Marks a New Era of Infrastructural Dev ...
@Bangladesh · 12 hours
Chinese-Built Underwater Tunnel Marks a New Era of Infrastructural Dev ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh Scripts Historic T20I Victory over New Zealand

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Scripts Historic T20I Victory over New Zealand
Cox’s Bazar: Bangladesh’s Favourite New Year Destination

By Muhammad Jawad

Cox's Bazar: Bangladesh's Favourite New Year Destination
Bangladesh Achieves Historic Win Over New Zealand in First T20 International

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Achieves Historic Win Over New Zealand in First T20 International
Bangladesh Scripts History with First T20I Victory on New Zealand Soil

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Scripts History with First T20I Victory on New Zealand Soil
Latest Headlines
World News
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
32 seconds
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
6 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
7 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
7 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
8 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
9 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
9 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
9 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
11 mins
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
16 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
25 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
29 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
58 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app