Garfield Public/Private Taps Laura Galbreath as SVP to Boost Hospitality Development

Garfield Public/Private, a leading commercial real estate developer, has announced Laura Galbreath as its new Senior Vice President of Development. In this pivotal role, Galbreath will play a crucial part in propelling the company's hospitality development group to new heights. Ray Garfield, Chairman of Garfield Public/Private, emphasized that Laura's profound expertise in hospitality and business will significantly augment the firm's service capabilities to both municipal and private sector clients. This strategic appointment comes at a time when Garfield Public/Private is actively expanding, with several projects recently awarded and many others waiting in the pipeline.

Extensive Background in Architecture and Operations

Prior to her new role at Garfield, Laura Galbreath showcased her leadership as the Chief Operating Officer at EYP, an international architecture firm that merged with Page in 2022. During her tenure, she was instrumental in managing resources and enhancing project performance. Her efforts were pivotal in the seamless integration of EYP into Page, post-acquisition. Furthermore, Galbreath's extensive experience spans over two decades at RTKL (now part of Arcadis), where she honed her skills in designing and managing world-class hospitality projects globally. Her transition to Garfield marks a return to her passion for hospitality, enriched by her operational expertise gained from leading large-scale service firms.

Galbreath's Vision for Garfield's Hospitality Group

Galbreath expressed excitement about her return to the hospitality sector, citing her deep-rooted passion for hotel projects developed during her tenure in design roles. At Garfield, she aims to leverage her extensive operations experience to enhance the company's business operations discipline. This strategic focus is expected to fortify Garfield's position in the hospitality development arena, ensuring a higher level of efficiency and innovation in managing and delivering projects.

Looking Ahead: Impact on Garfield's Growth Trajectory

With Laura Galbreath at the helm of its development sector, Garfield Public/Private is poised for significant growth in the hospitality development sector. Her unique blend of design flair and operational acumen is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the company's projects, fostering innovation and efficiency. As Garfield continues to expand its project portfolio, Galbreath's leadership is expected to play a key role in navigating the complexities of the development landscape, setting new benchmarks for success in the hospitality industry.

As the commercial real estate sector continues to evolve, the appointment of seasoned professionals like Laura Galbreath underscores the importance of experience and innovation in driving growth. Her leadership at Garfield Public/Private not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also signals a promising future for the company's hospitality development group. With a clear vision and a strategic approach, Garfield is set to redefine hospitality development, delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders alike.