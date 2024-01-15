en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles

Gap Inc. has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer and Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. The two industry veterans are set to begin their roles at the retail conglomerate in January 2024.

Introducing Amy Thompson

Amy Thompson comes to Gap Inc. with a vast 25-year experience in human resources. Prior to her new role, she served as the Chief People Officer at Mattel, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time at other major companies like TOMS, Starbucks, and Ticketmaster.

A graduate with a BA in Psychology and an MA in Organizational Development, Thompson’s varied expertise spans talent management, organizational design and development, and diversity and inclusion. She is widely recognized for driving a culture of results and is expected to play a pivotal role in building a winning culture at Gap Inc., championing values that resonate with teams, customers, and communities.

Eric Chan Joins the Team

Eric Chan, another industry titan, brings over 20 years of leadership experience in finance and operations to his role as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Chan is well-versed in the world of finance, having recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for the LA Clippers. His resume also boasts of prominent positions at The Bouqs Company, Loot Crate, Mattel, Cisco, and Nico Corp.

Gap Inc. Looks to the Future

Both Thompson and Chan will be working under the guidance of Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. Their primary focus will be on redefining Gap Inc. for a new era, placing emphasis on operational rigor, talent, creativity, brand reinvigoration, and cultural relevance.

The addition of Thompson and Chan to the senior leadership team is a significant part of Gap Inc.’s strategy to strengthen its foundation and gear up for future success. Their collective expertise and leadership qualities are anticipated to be instrumental in spearheading the company’s efforts to remain at the forefront of the retail industry.

0
Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has kicked off, drawing a diverse array of participants that include prominent government leaders and CEOs of major companies. Among the high-profile attendees are President Zelensky of Ukraine, Premier Li Qiang of China, President Macron of France, and Secretary of State Blinken from the U.S. Key Topics
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
1 min ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
1 min ago
Retail Industry Witnesses Moderate Growth Amid Weak Customer Sentiment
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
50 seconds ago
UK Government Bond Market: Potential Shift as Non-Bank Entities Emerge
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
1 min ago
BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
1 min ago
Meesho: Fostering Entrepreneurship and Social Empowerment in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
25 seconds
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
1 min
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
1 min
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
2 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
2 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
5 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
5 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app