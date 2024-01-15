Gap Inc. Welcomes Amy Thompson and Eric Chan to Senior Leadership Roles

Gap Inc. has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer and Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. The two industry veterans are set to begin their roles at the retail conglomerate in January 2024.

Introducing Amy Thompson

Amy Thompson comes to Gap Inc. with a vast 25-year experience in human resources. Prior to her new role, she served as the Chief People Officer at Mattel, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience from her time at other major companies like TOMS, Starbucks, and Ticketmaster.

A graduate with a BA in Psychology and an MA in Organizational Development, Thompson’s varied expertise spans talent management, organizational design and development, and diversity and inclusion. She is widely recognized for driving a culture of results and is expected to play a pivotal role in building a winning culture at Gap Inc., championing values that resonate with teams, customers, and communities.

Eric Chan Joins the Team

Eric Chan, another industry titan, brings over 20 years of leadership experience in finance and operations to his role as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Chan is well-versed in the world of finance, having recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for the LA Clippers. His resume also boasts of prominent positions at The Bouqs Company, Loot Crate, Mattel, Cisco, and Nico Corp.

Gap Inc. Looks to the Future

Both Thompson and Chan will be working under the guidance of Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. Their primary focus will be on redefining Gap Inc. for a new era, placing emphasis on operational rigor, talent, creativity, brand reinvigoration, and cultural relevance.

The addition of Thompson and Chan to the senior leadership team is a significant part of Gap Inc.’s strategy to strengthen its foundation and gear up for future success. Their collective expertise and leadership qualities are anticipated to be instrumental in spearheading the company’s efforts to remain at the forefront of the retail industry.