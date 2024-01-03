en English
Gambia Revenue Authority Sets Rigorous Tax Collection Approach for 2024

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Gambia Revenue Authority Sets Rigorous Tax Collection Approach for 2024

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) is set to execute a rigorous tax collection approach in 2024 under the leadership of Mr. Yankuba Darboe. The goal is to meet the ambitious government’s revenue target of D19 billion, a significant increase from the D15.2 billion targeted in 2023. The resolution was shared during a GRA Board tour at Jarra Soma Customs Post.

The Challenge of Mobilizing Revenue

Mr. Darboe emphasized the need for this stringent approach, citing the hesitance of some to fulfill their tax obligations and the obstacles the GRA faces in mobilizing revenue. A particular challenge lies in the formal sector and rental income collection.

Despite these hurdles, Mr. Darboe acknowledged the progress in tax compliance from GSM companies. However, he also stressed that reaching the target amount is a formidable challenge that requires committed personnel.

The Strategy for Enhanced Revenue Collection

In response to this challenge, the GRA is looking towards digitalization and collaboration with security agencies to bolster revenue collection. The plan includes the implementation of Digital Excise Stamps for excisable goods, fuel marking, a Rental Income Mobilization System, and a Revenue Assurance System for the Telecoms Sector in 2024. The authority is also working on developing a new corporate strategic plan covering 2025-2029.

Additionally, the GRA Board and management are actively engaging with regional offices to address staff concerns and enhance efficiency, asserting the importance of professionalism and dedication among staff to uphold the institution’s reputation as a leading revenue collector in West Africa.

The Impact of Revenue Collection

The revenue collected by the GRA plays a vital role in national development projects. It funds initiatives such as road construction, salary payments, and hospital building, enhancing the quality of life for Gambians.

In 2023, the GRA collected D15.756 billion, exceeding their target by 4%. This achievement was credited to a considerable 36% nominal growth in international trade and an 11% growth in domestic taxes. The Rental Income Tax Office alone generated D72.32 million, marking an 87% growth compared to 2022.

The GRA’s commitment to meeting its 2024 target, despite the challenges, demonstrates its dedication to facilitating Gambia’s development and prosperity.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

