Galapagos NV Completes Sale of Jyseleca Business to Alfasigma S.p.A

Galapagos NV, a leading biotech company, announced the successful completion of its Jyseleca (filgotinib) business sale to Alfasigma S.p.A. The transaction incorporates a transfer of European and UK Marketing Authorizations, along with commercial, medical affairs, and development activities related to Jyseleca. Nearly 400 employees of Galapagos, spread across 14 European nations, have joined Alfasigma to ensure business continuity and patient accessibility to the drug.

Leadership Transition and Financial Details

Michele Manto, a seasoned professional from Galapagos, will spearhead the Jyseleca business at Alfasigma. The sale agreement includes a €50 million upfront payment to Galapagos, potential milestone payments that could reach up to €120 million, and royalties on European sales. The transaction's savings, estimated to be between €150 to €200 million, are planned to be reinvested in Galapagos' technology platforms and strategic therapeutic areas.

Galapagos' Future Prospects

The company's investment areas include small molecules, CAR-T cell therapies, biologics, and a decentralized CAR-T manufacturing network. Filgotinib, sold under the brand name Jyseleca in Europe and Japan, is an approved medication for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ulcerative colitis (UC). Francesco Balestrieri, CEO of Alfasigma, views this acquisition as a strategic move that strengthens their pharmaceutical sector, paving the way for growth and innovation. Galapagos is also aiming to invest in licensing and acquisition opportunities to bolster its pipeline.

Advisors of the Transaction

Van Lanschot Kempen and Morgan Stanley provided financial advisory services for the transaction, while Baker McKenzie served as the legal advisor to Galapagos. The successful sale of Jyseleca business marks a significant phase in Galapagos' growth trajectory, as it focuses on leveraging its resources to explore new frontiers in the biotech sector.