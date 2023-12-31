en English
Business

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to ‘Buy’ by StockNews.com

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) Upgraded to ‘Buy’ by StockNews.com

Shares of biotechnology company Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) have been upgraded by StockNews.com from a ‘hold’ to a ‘buy’ rating. Galapagos, with a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. This comes despite a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

Outperforming Consensus Estimates

Galapagos reported its last quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, posting earnings per share of $0.42, a significant beat over the expected ($1.03) per share. In addition, the company’s revenue for the quarter was reported at $130.64 million, surpassing the $116.27 million predicted by analysts. For the current year, analysts expect Galapagos to post earnings of -$0.79 per share.

Institutional Investors Adjust Holdings

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently adjusted their holdings in Galapagos. Notably, BVF Inc. IL and Stonepine Capital Management LLC have increased their shared ownership. At the same time, EcoR1 Capital LLC has also upped its stake, while Logos Global Management LP and Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC have newly acquired stakes in the company. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of Galapagos’ stock.

Developing Medicines for High Unmet Medical Needs

At its core, Galapagos is focused on developing medicines for conditions with high unmet medical needs. Among its pipeline products is filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor currently in various phases of clinical trials for multiple diseases. The consensus price target among analysts for Galapagos is $43.40, indicating a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price.

Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

