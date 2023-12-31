Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

In a year marked by significant developments, Gadget Flow—an innovative product showcasing platform—has made notable strides in its journey. Acquired by The Crowdfunding Formula in March 2023, the platform not only expanded its team but also merged with Tech I Want, another tech discovery platform, to accelerate its growth.

Eye on Innovation

As a participant at the IFA 2023, Gadget Flow had the opportunity to explore new products, foster brand relationships, and gain insights into product marketing. This exposure helped in aligning with its vision of connecting creators and consumers more effectively. The year saw the platform feature over 1800 products and serve more than 600 clients. Some products, such as the sleep mask with a complete blackout design and zero eye pressure, Meta Quest 3 in mixed reality, Oakywood’s customizable standing desk, the GoChess campaign, Everdure’s pizza oven, Oasis Mini’s kinetic canvas, Apple Watch Series 9, DJI’s mini drones, and a gaming category, gained significant popularity.

Ahead with Upgrades

With a successful year behind, Gadget Flow now plans to launch an upgraded version in 2024. The aim is to continue presenting innovative products and helping brands reach consumers with detailed product presentations. The platform’s commitment to showcasing innovation and creating a space for creators and consumers to connect is unwavering.

Looking Forward

As Gadget Flow wraps up 2023, it looks forward to attending the CES 2024, ready for another year of showcasing breakthrough products and facilitating connections. As the world rings in a New Year, Gadget Flow too celebrates the beginning of a new chapter filled with innovation, growth, and connection.