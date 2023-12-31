en English
Business

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
In a year marked by significant developments, Gadget Flow—an innovative product showcasing platform—has made notable strides in its journey. Acquired by The Crowdfunding Formula in March 2023, the platform not only expanded its team but also merged with Tech I Want, another tech discovery platform, to accelerate its growth.

Eye on Innovation

As a participant at the IFA 2023, Gadget Flow had the opportunity to explore new products, foster brand relationships, and gain insights into product marketing. This exposure helped in aligning with its vision of connecting creators and consumers more effectively. The year saw the platform feature over 1800 products and serve more than 600 clients. Some products, such as the sleep mask with a complete blackout design and zero eye pressure, Meta Quest 3 in mixed reality, Oakywood’s customizable standing desk, the GoChess campaign, Everdure’s pizza oven, Oasis Mini’s kinetic canvas, Apple Watch Series 9, DJI’s mini drones, and a gaming category, gained significant popularity.

Ahead with Upgrades

With a successful year behind, Gadget Flow now plans to launch an upgraded version in 2024. The aim is to continue presenting innovative products and helping brands reach consumers with detailed product presentations. The platform’s commitment to showcasing innovation and creating a space for creators and consumers to connect is unwavering.

Looking Forward

As Gadget Flow wraps up 2023, it looks forward to attending the CES 2024, ready for another year of showcasing breakthrough products and facilitating connections. As the world rings in a New Year, Gadget Flow too celebrates the beginning of a new chapter filled with innovation, growth, and connection.

Business
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

