Gabon’s Interim President Announces Purchase of Oil Company Assala Amidst Political Shift

In a recent televised address, the interim president of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, made a resounding announcement: the state has decided to buy Assala, an oil company. This decision was announced on December 31, following a political shift in August when Nguema led a coup, overthrowing President Ali Bongo.

Oil Production and Gabon’s Sovereignty

As a member of OPEC, Gabon has a significant daily oil output of approximately 220,000 barrels. Assala contributes 45,000 barrels to this total. The acquisition of Assala is a clear attempt by the current government to assert Gabon’s sovereignty in the oil sector. This move comes despite a previous offer by the French company Maurel & Prom (M&P) to allow the Gabonese government to increase its stake in Assala Gabon from 25% to 27.5%, with an option to further increase it by 12.5% within five years.

Expectations and Uncertainties

Despite the coup and the subsequent shift in power, M&P anticipated the deal to be approved by the first quarter of the year. The acquisition will be facilitated through Gabon Oil Company, the state-owned oil company. However, uncertainty looms over the financial aspect of the agreement. It remains unclear how the government will fund this substantial acquisition.

Previous Investment and Lack of Commentary

In 2017, The Carlyle Group had invested over $1.3 billion in Assala through a private equity fund with the aim to increase production and extend the reserve life. However, in the wake of this recent announcement, The Carlyle Group and Assala Energy have refrained from commenting on the development. Similarly, the oil ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details.

This decision marks a significant shift in Gabon’s oil sector and is indicative of the new government’s intent to assert its sovereignty and increase state revenues. However, the financial implications and the response from the international community remain to be seen.