en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gabon’s Interim President Announces Purchase of Oil Company Assala Amidst Political Shift

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Gabon’s Interim President Announces Purchase of Oil Company Assala Amidst Political Shift

In a recent televised address, the interim president of Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema, made a resounding announcement: the state has decided to buy Assala, an oil company. This decision was announced on December 31, following a political shift in August when Nguema led a coup, overthrowing President Ali Bongo.

Oil Production and Gabon’s Sovereignty

As a member of OPEC, Gabon has a significant daily oil output of approximately 220,000 barrels. Assala contributes 45,000 barrels to this total. The acquisition of Assala is a clear attempt by the current government to assert Gabon’s sovereignty in the oil sector. This move comes despite a previous offer by the French company Maurel & Prom (M&P) to allow the Gabonese government to increase its stake in Assala Gabon from 25% to 27.5%, with an option to further increase it by 12.5% within five years.

Expectations and Uncertainties

Despite the coup and the subsequent shift in power, M&P anticipated the deal to be approved by the first quarter of the year. The acquisition will be facilitated through Gabon Oil Company, the state-owned oil company. However, uncertainty looms over the financial aspect of the agreement. It remains unclear how the government will fund this substantial acquisition.

Previous Investment and Lack of Commentary

In 2017, The Carlyle Group had invested over $1.3 billion in Assala through a private equity fund with the aim to increase production and extend the reserve life. However, in the wake of this recent announcement, The Carlyle Group and Assala Energy have refrained from commenting on the development. Similarly, the oil ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details.

This decision marks a significant shift in Gabon’s oil sector and is indicative of the new government’s intent to assert its sovereignty and increase state revenues. However, the financial implications and the response from the international community remain to be seen.

0
Business Gabon
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Chamber Sets Stage for Networking and Growth with 2024 Event Lineup

By Muhammad Jawad

Traditional Finance Institutions Embrace Digital Assets Amid Scandals in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Nordic Stock Markets Exhibit Contrasting Performances, Tesla Continues to Dominate in Norway

By BNN Correspondents

Path to Financial Health in 2024: Insights from Aneth Ng-Lim

By BNN Correspondents

VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India ...
@Business · 50 seconds
VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India ...
heart comment 0
Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Nicox SA Discloses Share Capital and Voting Rights, Emphasizing Transparency
Kenya’s Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes’ Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Financial Reforms and Arizona Coyotes' Winning Streak: A Tale of Strategy and Resilience
XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber

By BNN Correspondents

XRP ETF Could Drive Cryptocurrency’s Value Skywards, Suggests Chad Steingraber
IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero

By Mazhar Abbas

IHC Initiates Next-Generation Holding Company, 2PointZero
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
17 seconds
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
50 seconds
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
57 seconds
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
1 min
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
1 min
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
1 min
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
3 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
10 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
43 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app