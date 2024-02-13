GAAE Makes History: Successful Conference Held at SRTC-Thomasville

Last week, the Georgia Association of Accounting Educators (GAAE) made history by holding their annual conference at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC)-Thomasville. This marked the first time the statewide organization met in this vibrant city, attracting over 50 educators from various colleges and universities across Georgia.

Advertisment

A Triumph for SRTC-Thomasville and Ann Young

The successful hosting of the GAAE conference was no small feat for SRTC-Thomasville. The driving force behind this achievement was Ann Young, an accounting instructor at SRTC and the newly elected GAAE president as of 2023. Her dedication and commitment to the profession were instrumental in bringing the event to Thomasville.

Emerging Issues and Professional Development

Advertisment

The conference provided a platform for members to engage in insightful discussions about emerging issues and challenges in the accounting profession. Educators attended professional development workshops designed to enhance their teaching skills and stay updated on industry trends.

Keynote Address by Mark C. Dawkins

The highlight of the event was the keynote speech delivered by Mark C. Dawkins, past-president of the American Accounting Association and professor of accounting at the University of North Florida. He addressed enrollment trends in higher education, offering valuable insights to educators in attendance.

In addition to the educators, students from SRTC and industry partners were also present, making the conference a truly collaborative effort. The GAAE conference at SRTC-Thomasville not only served as a testament to the growing influence of the institution but also signified the importance of continuous learning and development in the field of accounting education.