FY 2025 H-1B Visa Cap: USCIS Announces Selections, New Fees, and Filing Changes

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially completed its initial electronic registration selection process for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B numerical allocations, ushering in a series of significant changes affecting applicants and employers alike. This development, marked by the introduction of new fees and a revised filing procedure, is poised to have a substantial impact on the H-1B visa landscape.

Advertisment

Selection Results and Filing Window

With the selection process concluded, USCIS has notified those prospective petitioners whose registrations were selected. These petitioners are now eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions for the selected beneficiaries, with the filing window opening on April 1, 2024. This step marks a critical phase in the H-1B visa application process, determining which of the selected registrations will proceed to the next stage of securing a visa for the FY 2025.

Introduction of New Fees and Form Edition

Advertisment

Starting April 1, 2024, a new fee structure will come into effect, as announced by USCIS earlier in the year. This adjustment sees a notable increase in H-1B filing fees, among others, necessitating careful financial planning from both applicants and sponsoring employers. Additionally, a new edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, will be introduced, requiring adherence to the updated fee schedule and ensuring petitions are filed using the correct form version.

Changes in Filing Locations and Online Accounts

In a significant procedural shift, all paper-based H-1B and H-1B1 Form I-129 petitions must now be filed at designated USCIS lockbox locations, moving away from direct filings at USCIS service centers. This change, aimed at streamlining the submission process, may affect filing timelines and necessitates attention to mailing addresses specified for H-1B cap cases. Concurrently, the launch of new online organizational accounts offers an alternative filing option, promoting efficiency in the preparation and submission of H-1B registrations and petitions.

As the H-1B visa program enters this new chapter for FY 2025, applicants, beneficiaries, and employers must navigate the altered landscape with diligence. The changes introduced by USCIS, from the selection process results to the revised filing procedures and fee adjustments, underscore the importance of staying informed and prepared. As the filing window opens, the collective focus now shifts to ensuring compliance with these updated requirements, a critical step toward securing H-1B visas in the competitive cap season.