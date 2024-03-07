Future-ready Tax Summit 2024: Navigating Global Trends and Regional Tax Transformations

Dubai, UAE, recently hosted the 2024 Future-ready Tax Summit, a pivotal event organized by KPMG Lower Middle East, drawing nearly 300 C-suite executives, tax, and finance leaders from 31 countries to delve into the latest tax developments and trends within the Middle East, South Asia, and Caspian (MESAC) region. This assembly aimed to address the evolving corporate tax landscape and its implications on business strategies.

Global Innovation Meets Regional Trends

At the heart of the summit was a discussion on how global tax innovations are intersecting with regional trends, particularly in light of the sweeping regulatory changes across the MESAC region. Speakers highlighted the shift towards a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, following the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS, and its effects on multinational enterprises. The UAE's introduction of Corporate Tax in 2023 was a significant point of discussion, marking a departure from the GCC's traditionally low-tax regime and aligning with global standards.

Embracing Technological Advancements

The Summit underscored the crucial role of technology in transforming tax practices. Experts emphasized artificial intelligence's potential to revolutionize operational processes, data analysis, and strategic planning within the tax domain. Notable collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft and Google were cited as examples of KPMG's commitment to pioneering AI-driven solutions to navigate the complexities of the evolving tax landscape.

Prioritizing Tax Transformation

Joe Pacelli, Head of Tax at KPMG Lower Gulf, stressed the importance of prioritizing tax transformation and digitization to mitigate growth risks identified by CEOs. The discussions at the Summit provided insights into leading tax functions through transformative changes for improved systems, information, and performance, addressing the most pressing issues facing businesses today.

The 2024 Future-ready Tax Summit not only facilitated a platform for meaningful dialogue among tax professionals but also highlighted the interconnectedness of tax practices with technological advancements and global trends. The evolving tax landscape in the MESAC region, with its emphasis on compliance, digitization, and strategic foresight, necessitates a proactive approach in adapting to these changes, underscoring the importance of such summits in fostering collaboration and innovation among tax leaders.