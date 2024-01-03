Future Minerals Forum Set for Record-Breaking Attendance at Ministerial Roundtable

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is set to make history with a record-breaking attendance at its upcoming Ministerial Roundtable scheduled for January 9, 2024. The event, which precedes the third edition of the FMF, is set to draw participation from over 80 countries, more than half of which will be represented by their respective ministers. The attendance also includes representatives from 20 international organizations, 30 non-governmental organizations, and 13 business associations.

Driving Global Discourse on Minerals

FMF’s Ministerial Roundtable is not just a gathering of significant figures in the global mineral sector, but also a platform aimed at informing and shaping global discourse on minerals and the future of metal industries. The forum is committed to strengthening the Kingdom’s leadership in enabling the Super Region’s contribution to the industries of the future.

New Strategic Partnerships and Sustainable Development

In a bid to shape conversations on sustainable development in global metals and minerals, FMF has announced three new strategic partnerships. These collaborations are expected to guide discussions during the event and contribute to the development of sustainable practices in the extraction and utilization of minerals.

A Diverse Gathering for a Robust Dialogue

The Ministerial Roundtable is being lauded as the largest ever gathering of its kind. With over 60 high-level government delegations and numerous non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector, the event is expected to attract over 13,000 in-person and virtual delegates from 130 countries. The forum will host speeches and panel discussions on a variety of issues and challenges in the mining sector, including decarbonization, resilience, and the adoption of technology. Additionally, an Industry and Technology Exhibition will be held, and a dedicated committee will focus on empowering women in the mineral and metal industry.