en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Future Minerals Forum Set for Record-Breaking Attendance at Ministerial Roundtable

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Future Minerals Forum Set for Record-Breaking Attendance at Ministerial Roundtable

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is set to make history with a record-breaking attendance at its upcoming Ministerial Roundtable scheduled for January 9, 2024. The event, which precedes the third edition of the FMF, is set to draw participation from over 80 countries, more than half of which will be represented by their respective ministers. The attendance also includes representatives from 20 international organizations, 30 non-governmental organizations, and 13 business associations.

Driving Global Discourse on Minerals

FMF’s Ministerial Roundtable is not just a gathering of significant figures in the global mineral sector, but also a platform aimed at informing and shaping global discourse on minerals and the future of metal industries. The forum is committed to strengthening the Kingdom’s leadership in enabling the Super Region’s contribution to the industries of the future.

New Strategic Partnerships and Sustainable Development

In a bid to shape conversations on sustainable development in global metals and minerals, FMF has announced three new strategic partnerships. These collaborations are expected to guide discussions during the event and contribute to the development of sustainable practices in the extraction and utilization of minerals.

A Diverse Gathering for a Robust Dialogue

The Ministerial Roundtable is being lauded as the largest ever gathering of its kind. With over 60 high-level government delegations and numerous non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector, the event is expected to attract over 13,000 in-person and virtual delegates from 130 countries. The forum will host speeches and panel discussions on a variety of issues and challenges in the mining sector, including decarbonization, resilience, and the adoption of technology. Additionally, an Industry and Technology Exhibition will be held, and a dedicated committee will focus on empowering women in the mineral and metal industry.

0
Business International Relations
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DCB Bank Stock Rallies by 30%: A Turnaround in Sight?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

In-depth Analysis of Maruti Suzuki India's Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Grasim Industries: An In-Depth Look at a Market Heavyweight

By Momen Zellmi

WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024 ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Mario’s Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

By Geeta Pillai

Mario's Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds
UltraTech Cement Ltd: A Closer Look at Financial Health and Stock Projections

By Dil Bar Irshad

UltraTech Cement Ltd: A Closer Look at Financial Health and Stock Projections
New Zealand’s Dairy Sector Witnesses Modest Growth as 2024 Begins

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Dairy Sector Witnesses Modest Growth as 2024 Begins
Nitin Raheja’s Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State

By Saboor Bayat

Nitin Raheja's Investment Strategy Amid The Current Market State
Latest Headlines
World News
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
18 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
32 seconds
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff
35 seconds
Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park
37 seconds
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park
AARP & Allies Advocate for $250.25 Million Boost to New York's Aging Budget
38 seconds
AARP & Allies Advocate for $250.25 Million Boost to New York's Aging Budget
Tennis Pivots: Mannarino's Recovery and De Minaur's Challenge in United Cup 2024
43 seconds
Tennis Pivots: Mannarino's Recovery and De Minaur's Challenge in United Cup 2024
A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA
2 mins
A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
3 mins
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app