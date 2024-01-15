en English
Business

Futura Medical Extends Licensing Agreement for Eroxon, Paving Way for European Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Futura Medical Extends Licensing Agreement for Eroxon, Paving Way for European Expansion

Sexual health product specialist, Futura Medical PLC, has announced an extension of its exclusive licensing agreement with Cooper Consumer Health, pushing the end date to January 2029. The extension sees the original five-year term set in May 2022 extended by a significant period. This agreement pertains to the commercialization rights of Eroxon, a gel-based erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Revolutionizing ED Treatment

Eroxon is a game-changer in the sexual health field. It is the first over-the-counter topical ED treatment that’s available all across Europe. The product made its original debut in the UK and Belgium in March of last year, marking a significant milestone in the sexual health industry. The licensing agreement extension will pave the way for a broader expansion into major European markets in 2024, including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany.

Partnership Dynamics

As part of the extended agreement, Futura Medical PLC will remain the legal manufacturer of Eroxon. This means they’ll continue supplying the product through third-party contract manufacturers, maintaining control over product quality and standards. This strategic approach ensures that Eroxon’s quality remains consistent as it reaches new markets and helps more people.

Confidence in the Partnership

James Barder, the CEO of Futura, expressed his confidence in the partnership with Cooper Consumer Health. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing treatment for ED patients globally. This extension symbolizes a strong partnership and shared goals between the two companies, both striving to make a significant impact in the sexual health sector.

Business
