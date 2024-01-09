en English
Business

Fundsmith’s Terry Smith Questions AI’s Dominance Narrative, Reflects on Fund Performance

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Fundsmith’s Terry Smith Questions AI’s Dominance Narrative, Reflects on Fund Performance

Terry Smith, Fundsmith’s illustrious fund manager overseeing 24bn in assets, has recently cast a shadow of doubt over the widely-held belief that the artificial intelligence (AI) race will have a definite victor. This assertion stands in contrast to the prevailing market sentiment that the development of AI, especially large language models, will be dominated by a sole torchbearer.

Unsettling the AI Supremacy Narrative

Smith’s skepticism stems from the notion that as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous, maintaining a competitive edge might prove elusive for any single entity. Drawing from historical examples, he cites Nokia, Yahoo, and Myspace — pioneers that initially led their respective fields, only to lose their market supremacy in due time.

Tech Giants and AI: A Cautious Perspective

Notwithstanding the market exuberance surrounding AI, which has spurred considerable value surges in tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft, Smith urges caution. He underscores the development of various AI models by key industry players, such as Google’s Alphabet and Meta’s Llama 2, suggesting a more scattered and competitive landscape than what may initially appear.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Competition

On the regulatory front, Smith’s observations are particularly timely. Authorities like the EU’s competition watchdog and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority are presently mulling over probes into Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in response to potential anti-competitive concerns.

Fundsmith Equity’s Performance and Outlook

Smith’s annual letter also sheds light on the performance of Fundsmith Equity, acknowledging its underperformance vis-à-vis the global benchmark. The investment decision to sell its stake in Estée Lauder, triggered by supply chain challenges, is also highlighted. Smith further discusses the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — a group of tech behemoths whose significant contribution to Nasdaq’s gains last year underscores his fund’s strategic choice to bypass investment in these high-risk entities.

Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

