Fullcast: A New Chapter in RevOps Innovation at Utah's Silicon Slopes

Utah's Silicon Slopes entrepreneurial ecosystem has become the new home for Fullcast, a promising startup in the revenue operations (RevOps) sector. The venture, launched by serial tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood and his team, has swiftly secured a $34 million seed funding round and acquired an innovative RevOps software platform of the same name. This strategic move is a testament to the vibrant culture of the Silicon Slopes community, known for its collaborative and supportive nature, and signals a positive outlook for the broader tech industry in the region.

Fullcast: A New Player in the RevOps Arena

Fullcast is designed to help companies optimize the performance of their revenue-generating teams, facilitating enhanced productivity and territory management. The platform's unique offerings include Copilot for RevOps®, a feature providing actionable insights and AI-driven recommendations, which has the potential to revolutionize the RevOps landscape.

A Strategic Move to the Silicon Slopes

As part of the acquisition, Fullcast will transition its headquarters from Washington to Utah. The decision to nestle within the dynamic Silicon Slopes community aligns with a larger ambition to leverage the area's thriving tech and entrepreneurial scene. The Fullcast leadership team, including Westwood and his cofounders, who have a history of successful collaboration at Simplus, manifest their confidence in the venture by contributing $8 million to the seed round.

Strong Backing from Silicon Slopes Community

The investment group comprises numerous experienced entrepreneurs actively participating in the Silicon Slopes ecosystem, further showcasing the region's supportive culture. Clint Betts, CEO and president of Silicon Slopes, has expressed confidence in Fullcast's potential to succeed and contribute to the community's growth. The collective belief in Fullcast's ability to become a dominant player in the RevOps industry underlines the optimistic future of tech entrepreneurship in the region.