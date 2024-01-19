Fujitsu in Spotlight: Omission of Software Bugs in Legal Prosecution Statements

The president of Fujitsu's European operations has expressed shock following revelations that employee statements used in legal actions against sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses failed to disclose known software bugs and defects.

These individuals were prosecuted based on potentially unreliable evidence due to these undisclosed technical issues, suggesting that essential information that could have influenced legal outcomes was omitted. This raises serious concerns about the fairness of the trials and the integrity of the evidence presented by Fujitsu, contributing to what could be wrongful convictions.

Unearthing a Scandal

At the heart of the issue is Horizon, a software developed by Fujitsu, and used by the Post Office. More than 900 sub-postmasters and postmistresses were prosecuted for theft and false accounting due to anomalies created by bugs and errors in the system. Fujitsu, under pressure from the UK government, has acknowledged the existence of these bugs and errors.

Systemic Failure and Legal Recourse

The situation has highlighted a systemic failure in the Criminal Justice System, leading to an investigation of former Fujitsu employees for alleged perjury and a public inquiry into the scandal. Convictions have been overturned, and a new law introduced for compensation. The case of former sub-postmistress, Anu Aron, who used her life savings to cover costs due to a system fault, underscores the personal toll these glitches took.

Impact on Sub-Postmasters

Sub-postmasters, like Lee Castleton, faced legal proceedings due to errors in Horizon. An email exchange between a Fujitsu manager and an IT security analyst, containing derogatory remarks about Mr. Castleton, provides insight into the treatment of sub-postmasters by both the Post Office and Fujitsu. This, coupled with the Post Office's resistance to prosecution when computer evidence was challenged, adds another layer to the injustices suffered.

Call for Transparency and Accountability

The scandal has sparked calls for transparency and accountability in the use of computer evidence and a change in the rules governing it. Revelations from the Horizon IT Inquiry, including an email from Fujitsu manager Peter Sewell branding a sub-postmaster as 'nasty' and urging absolute integrity in presenting Horizon evidence, further underscore the need for reform. The refusal by Fujitsu employees to give evidence in support of prosecutions continues to raise concerns about the company's role in this scandal.