Fujairah’s Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations

The United Arab Emirates’ Port of Fujairah has reported a 10% increase in oil product stockpiles for the week concluding January 1st. This surge is led by a significant 55% rise in light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha, reaching a 12-week high at 19.204 million barrels. However, the overall stockpile witnessed a 16% decrease in 2023 compared to the previous year, following a 29% increase in 2022.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Middle distillates, which include diesel and jet fuel, saw a decrease of 21%, leading to an eight-week low of 1.987 million barrels. Heavy distillates and residues, utilized for power generation and shipping, fell by 1.9% to 9.953 million barrels, a three-week low. The dip in heavy distillate and residue stocks is attributed to the demand for low-sulfur fuel oil and aggressive selling of high-sulfur oil for shipping purposes.

Year-End Rush and Its Impact

During the year-end holiday season, shipowners scheduled barge refueling slots in advance due to anticipated congestion, indicating robust bunker demand. The Fujairah-delivered marine fuel 0.5% bunker premium saw an increase in December, while the high sulfur fuel oil premium decreased.

Behind the Annual Decrease in Inventories

The annual decrease in inventories is partially credited to the product backwardation in the third quarter, reduced supply due to refinery maintenance, and the temporary closure of Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery. The exports from Fujairah averaged at 671,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, a slight decline from 690,000 b/d in 2022. Singapore remained the primary destination for these exports.

Iraq continued to be the top supplier of fuel oil and other products to Fujairah. In contrast, Russian exports saw a decrease following sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine.