en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fujairah’s Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Fujairah’s Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations

The United Arab Emirates’ Port of Fujairah has reported a 10% increase in oil product stockpiles for the week concluding January 1st. This surge is led by a significant 55% rise in light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha, reaching a 12-week high at 19.204 million barrels. However, the overall stockpile witnessed a 16% decrease in 2023 compared to the previous year, following a 29% increase in 2022.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Middle distillates, which include diesel and jet fuel, saw a decrease of 21%, leading to an eight-week low of 1.987 million barrels. Heavy distillates and residues, utilized for power generation and shipping, fell by 1.9% to 9.953 million barrels, a three-week low. The dip in heavy distillate and residue stocks is attributed to the demand for low-sulfur fuel oil and aggressive selling of high-sulfur oil for shipping purposes.

Year-End Rush and Its Impact

During the year-end holiday season, shipowners scheduled barge refueling slots in advance due to anticipated congestion, indicating robust bunker demand. The Fujairah-delivered marine fuel 0.5% bunker premium saw an increase in December, while the high sulfur fuel oil premium decreased.

Behind the Annual Decrease in Inventories

The annual decrease in inventories is partially credited to the product backwardation in the third quarter, reduced supply due to refinery maintenance, and the temporary closure of Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery. The exports from Fujairah averaged at 671,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, a slight decline from 690,000 b/d in 2022. Singapore remained the primary destination for these exports.

Iraq continued to be the top supplier of fuel oil and other products to Fujairah. In contrast, Russian exports saw a decrease following sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine.

0
Business Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Federal Reserve Signals Possible End to Rate Hikes, Affects Market and Manufacturing Sector
In a significant shift in U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve has indicated that the cycle of rate increases initiated in 2022 may be drawing to a close. The minutes from the December meeting reveal a consensus among Fed officials that the economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of rapidly increased interest rates, leading
Federal Reserve Signals Possible End to Rate Hikes, Affects Market and Manufacturing Sector
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
1 min ago
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
2 mins ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
1 min ago
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?
1 min ago
Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
1 min ago
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Latest Headlines
World News
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
36 seconds
Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate's Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
1 min
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
1 min
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
1 min
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
2 mins
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
3 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
3 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
3 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
3 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
18 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app