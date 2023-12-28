en English
Business

Fuel Price Cut Possible if Crude Oil Stays Below $75 Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Industry insiders have indicated the possibility of a fuel price reduction, contingent on crude oil prices remaining below the $75 per barrel mark. This projection, however, is shadowed by the escalating tensions in the Red Sea region, a factor that has driven Brent crude oil prices back to $80 per barrel after a dip to $73. The volatile situation in the Red Sea has injected a dose of uncertainty in the oil market, thereby affecting the stability of oil prices and the feasibility of a fuel price cut.

Global Energy Demand and Oil Prices

Crude oil and gasoline prices are displaying mixed trends. Crude prices are experiencing downward pressure due to technical selling, global energy demand concerns, and weaker-than-expected global economic news. Geopolitical risks, including disruptions in global crude oil supplies due to attacks by Iranian-backed militants, and concerns about the Israeli-Hamas war escalating, offer bullish prospects for crude prices. On the flip side, an increase in crude in floating storage and an uptick in Russian crude oil exports are bearish factors for crude oil prices. The latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows U.S. crude oil inventories below the seasonal 5-year average, highlighting fluctuations in U.S. crude oil production and the number of active U.S. oil rigs.

Impact of Red Sea Tensions and Monetary Policies

The oil market has been showing signs of steadiness, but tensions in the Red Sea have somewhat curbed oil price increases. The Middle East remains a hotspot of volatility. An increase in crude oil inventories reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicates a potential limitation to price growth. The oil market is also sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, which directly influence oil demand and prices. Currently, light crude oil futures are positioned below key moving averages, suggesting a bearish trend.

Market Sentiment and Fuel Prices

Recent fluctuations in Brent crude oil prices underscore the volatility of the oil market and its potential impact on fuel prices. GasBuddy has projected an average gas price of $3.38 per gallon for 2024, rooted in the U.S.’s emerging position as an energy superpower. The global oil prices play a pivotal role in determining domestic fuel prices, with potential implications for consumer spending and the broader economy. Recent adjustments in fuel prices, such as Petrobras’ 8% reduction in diesel prices, highlight the oil industry’s attempts to adapt to fluctuating market conditions and maintain competitive pricing. The prospect of a significant fuel price cut in 2024 is contingent on the sustained stability of crude oil prices and the successful resolution of crises in key oil-producing regions.

Business Energy
