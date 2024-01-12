FTX Aims to Divest $222M Worth of Luxury Bahamas Properties

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, is seeking court authorization to offload its high-end real estate assets in The Bahamas, according to a recent US bankruptcy court document. The properties, which include luxury homes and apartments on the beachfront, were bought using a significant portion of user funds during the company's operations in the Caribbean country.

Advertisment

A Revised Proposal to Sell Luxury Properties

FTX has made a revised pitch to divest $222 million worth of these opulent real estate properties, totaling 35 units. These units include prestigious community residences, resorts, office spaces, and undeveloped lots. The proposal, referenced in the court document as the "Bahamas Properties Exclusive Sales Agency Agreement," would enable the debtors to undertake necessary actions to facilitate the sales, including the payment of relevant fees and expenses.

FTX's Turbulent Journey

Advertisment

FTX had translocated its headquarters to Nassau, The Bahamas, in 2021 and declared bankruptcy in the US in 2022, amidst allegations of funds commingling with a private hedge fund, leading to a liquidity crunch. In the previous year, FTX had filed a lawsuit against its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and other executives, accusing them of misappropriating funds and purchasing luxury real estate unnecessarily.

Aiming for Fair Distribution

A global settlement agreement was negotiated between Bahamian liquidators and FTX's US debtors after a dispute over asset jurisdiction and data access. The agreement intends to ensure fair distribution to FTX.com customers in both jurisdictions. FTX plans to sell these properties at a minimum of 80% of their assessed value, as appraised by a licensed Bahamian real estate broker, based on the recommendation of the Bahamian liquidators. This move follows the exchange's recent attempt to evaluate its customers' digital asset claims in U.S. dollars, a move that has been met with resistance by several creditors.