FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Retail Stock Movements; Superdry Soars on Takeover Speculation

UK's FTSE 100 index saw a rise of 26 points, hitting 7,648, in the wake of significant shifts in retail stock prices, triggered by a recent report from Morgan Stanley. Sainsbury's shares enjoyed a growth of 3.0%, Tesco's shares climbed by 2.3%, while AB Foods suffered a minor setback with a 0.7% decrease.

Morgan Stanley's Retail Sector Analysis

Morgan Stanley has positioned Tesco as its top choice in the European Retail sector. The banking giant anticipates a volume-led growth as price inflation begins to moderate. Tesco is projected to enjoy a 6% EPS upside with potential for cash payout increases. On the other hand, Sainsbury was elevated to 'equal weight' due to expected margin improvements and a potential buyback scenario.

However, the forecast wasn't as bright for all. AB Foods was downgraded to 'equal weight', and Kingfisher was pushed to 'underweight', as Morgan Stanley perceives challenging times ahead in the DIY retail sector in the UK, France, and Poland.

US Market Outlook

Across the Atlantic, the Nasdaq is expected to open on a higher note with Meta and Amazon charting pre-market gains. However, the forthcoming US jobs report could sway the market sentiment. Investment banking majors Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have provided insights into the expected timeline for the first UK rate cut, which could commence in May or August.

Superdry's Potential Takeover

Meanwhile, Superdry's CEO Julian Dunkerton is investigating takeover options, which has led to a surge in the company's shares. Superdry PLC's shares experienced a remarkable 64% upturn following a report that a hedge fund has acquired a 5% stake, fuelling speculation about a possible takeover. A Norwegian alternative investment fund purchased a 5.3% share, while American private equity firms Sycamore Partners and Authentic Brands Group are rumoured to be considering Superdry as a potential acquisition. Sources speculate that Superdry's valuation, under a brand management company, could be anywhere between £400 million and £600 million.

easyJet and Wise Group

In other news, easyJet's shares took flight after a positive Holidays business presentation, leading to upgrades from Barclays and an increased profit forecast from Bank of America. Lastly, the Wise Group saw an upgrade from Jefferies owing to promising prospects in its Card business.