FTI Consulting Elevates Manoj Bahl to Spearhead UK, Ireland Construction Practice

FTI Consulting has announced a significant leadership change within its ranks, appointing Manoj Bahl as the head of its construction, projects, and assets practice for the UK and Ireland. This move underscores the firm's commitment to reinforcing its leadership team and enhancing its expertise in critical sectors. Bahl, who has been with the company since 2010, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in forensic analysis and dispute resolution in the construction sector.

Advertisment

Strategic Leadership for Evolving Challenges

In his new role, Bahl is tasked with navigating the complex landscape of the construction industry, marked by evolving regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and the pressing need for sustainable development practices. His extensive experience as a delay expert witness positions him uniquely to lead the practice through these challenges. Bahl's prior roles have equipped him with a deep understanding of the critical aspects of project management, dispute resolution, and the strategic imperatives necessary for success in today's dynamic environment.

Expanding FTI Consulting's Footprint

Advertisment

FTI Consulting, with its global presence across 18 locations, serves a diverse clientele, offering services that span disputes, advisory, and transformation needs. The construction, projects, and assets practice under Bahl's leadership is expected to further solidify the firm's reputation as a go-to advisor for the utilities, energy, chemicals, mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, real estate, and industrial sectors. This strategic appointment also aims to bolster the company's capabilities in addressing the strategic, financial, operational, regulatory, and capital needs of its clients.

A Seasoned Expert in Forensic Analysis

Before his promotion, Bahl's tenure at FTI Consulting and his previous roles have honed his skills in forensic analysis, making him a recognized expert in the field. His background in analyzing programs of work and site records to provide expert opinions on project delays and disruptions has been instrumental in his success. Bahl's expertise is expected to enhance the firm's ability to provide comprehensive solutions to complex problems, further establishing FTI Consulting's leadership in the market.

With the UK being one of the largest markets for FTI Consulting, Bahl's leadership comes at a crucial time. The firm has warned of the rising number of financially distressed companies in the UK, highlighting the need for expert guidance and strategic advisory services. Under Bahl's stewardship, FTI Consulting's construction, projects, and assets practice is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, offering clients unparalleled insights and solutions to drive growth and transformation in an increasingly complex global landscape.