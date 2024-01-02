FRSC Announces Strategic Leadership Redeployments to Enhance Road Safety

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing road safety measures, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has initiated a series of significant leadership redeployments. This initiative, led by Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, forms a crucial part of the FRSC’s strategic goals for 2024.

Key Redeployments

The key redeployments include the former Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, who has been reassigned to lead the Training Department. In his stead, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, previously responsible for Command Administration and Strategies, will now steer the Corps Public Education Office. Additionally, Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Alkali Zaki, once in charge of the Training Department, will now oversee the Department of Operations.

Anticipated Impact

With this reshuffling, the FRSC expects to witness impactful leadership due to the professional expertise of the newly assigned officers. The Corps Marshal has expressed firm confidence in these officers’ abilities to carry out their new roles effectively.

Effective Date and Further Developments

The changes come into effect from January 15, 2024, aligning with the conclusion of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol. Further to this, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has approved the promotion of Assistant Corps Marshal Kazeem to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal. This promotion marks Kazeem’s first deployment in this elevated capacity.