FRS Recruitment Forecasts an 8% Employment Growth for 2024

FRS Recruitment’s 2023 Review and 2024 Trend Forecast report paints a hopeful picture of an 8% growth in employment opportunities for the coming year. This expected surge is particularly anticipated in sectors including accounting, insurance, engineering, science, construction, cybersecurity, and social care. Despite a 32% overall increase in job applications throughout 2023, a decline was reported in job opportunities in 20 out of 26 counties. Most of the affected areas were urban regions such as Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick. Monaghan was hit the hardest, with a 51% drop.

Rural Counties See an Upsurge

In contrast to the urban regions, counties in the north-west, including Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, experienced a significant upsurge in job openings. Likewise, Tipperary and Wicklow also saw substantial increases. These shifts point towards a diversification of the employment landscape, with more opportunities arising in less traditionally industrialized areas.

Overcoming the Challenges

2023 was a year marked by several challenges in the recruitment market. Factors such as major tech layoffs, escalating costs, and cautious employer hiring practices contributed to a temporary destabilization. However, a marked improvement was observed in the third quarter of the same year, suggesting a recovery phase underway.

Future Outlook

Lynne McCormack, the general manager of FRS Recruitment, expressed optimism for the steady increase in job opportunities for 2024. Early signs of recovery across multiple sectors are evident, and the report underscores the need for skilled professionals in various industries. Employers are actively seeking qualified candidates, signaling a robust and dynamic job market ahead.