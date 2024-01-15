en English
Business

FRS Recruitment Forecasts an 8% Employment Growth for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
FRS Recruitment Forecasts an 8% Employment Growth for 2024

FRS Recruitment’s 2023 Review and 2024 Trend Forecast report paints a hopeful picture of an 8% growth in employment opportunities for the coming year. This expected surge is particularly anticipated in sectors including accounting, insurance, engineering, science, construction, cybersecurity, and social care. Despite a 32% overall increase in job applications throughout 2023, a decline was reported in job opportunities in 20 out of 26 counties. Most of the affected areas were urban regions such as Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Limerick. Monaghan was hit the hardest, with a 51% drop.

Rural Counties See an Upsurge

In contrast to the urban regions, counties in the north-west, including Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, experienced a significant upsurge in job openings. Likewise, Tipperary and Wicklow also saw substantial increases. These shifts point towards a diversification of the employment landscape, with more opportunities arising in less traditionally industrialized areas.

Overcoming the Challenges

2023 was a year marked by several challenges in the recruitment market. Factors such as major tech layoffs, escalating costs, and cautious employer hiring practices contributed to a temporary destabilization. However, a marked improvement was observed in the third quarter of the same year, suggesting a recovery phase underway.

Future Outlook

Lynne McCormack, the general manager of FRS Recruitment, expressed optimism for the steady increase in job opportunities for 2024. Early signs of recovery across multiple sectors are evident, and the report underscores the need for skilled professionals in various industries. Employers are actively seeking qualified candidates, signaling a robust and dynamic job market ahead.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

