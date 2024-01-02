en English
Frontage Laboratories Expands European Footprint with Accelera Acquisition

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a global Contract Research Organization (CRO), has expanded its footprint in Europe with the acquisition of the Bioanalytical and Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) divisions of Accelera S.r.l., a well-established CRO based in Nerviano, Lombardy. This move, executed through Frontage’s subsidiary, Frontage Europe S.r.l., marks a significant milestone in the 23-year history of the company.

Establishing European Base

This acquisition establishes Frontage’s continental European base in Nerviano’s Biopark, a hub for scientific research and innovation where Accelera and Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl have built a value chain. The move brings Frontage closer to its European clients, expands its service offerings in the region, and paves the way for future growth.

A Strategic Expansion

Dr. Abdul Mutlib, CEO of Frontage, views this acquisition as a strategic expansion into Europe. He believes this move will serve as a gateway to enhance the company’s services on the continent and provide significant benefits to the clients of both companies. An anticipated collaboration with the remaining Accelera business is set to foster cross-organizational client service opportunities.

Partnership for Advancement in Drug Discovery

NMS Group S.p.A and Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl, the largest oncological R&D firm in Italy, see this partnership as an opportunity to leverage Frontage’s capabilities for advancements in drug discovery and development. Recognized globally for its drug discovery platforms, including kinase inhibitor and antibody-conjugating payload platforms, NMS Group aims to utilize Frontage’s comprehensive product development services from drug discovery to late-phase clinical processes.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

