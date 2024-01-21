From Vibrant Venue to Wrecking Ball: The 1stBank Center's Fall from Grace

In a significant development, the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, originally opened in 2006, is set to face the wrecking ball. The venue's fall from grace came after failing to meet the high financial and operational expectations set at its inception. The center, envisioned to be a bustling hub hosting 180-190 events annually, fell short of such ambitious numbers.

Striving for Success in a Competitive Landscape

The 1stBank Center hosted notable acts like Radiohead and Katy Perry, yet it saw a steady decline in events over the years. The COVID-19 pandemic only worsened the situation, resulting in even fewer bookings. The venue found itself struggling in a competitive landscape, with other local venues vying for the same events and audiences. This competition, coupled with the departure of sports teams and changing event trends, contributed significantly to the center's underperformance.

Exploring the Underlying Causes

Unforeseen challenges arose early in the center's life, compounded by the Great Recession and the non-materialization of a commuter rail line. Additional issues included rowdy crowds and deferred maintenance costs, all of which accelerated the venue's descent into economic hardship.

Looking Ahead: Redevelopment and Renewal

Notably, the 1stBank Center was part of Broomfield's urban living project, Arista. This project encompassed both residential and commercial spaces, and the center's failure left a void in this vision. The Broomfield Urban Renewal Authority, which financed the project, now faces $34 million in outstanding debt and will have spent an estimated $135 million by 2029. Despite this, the city remains optimistic about the future of the site. Plans are in motion to redevelop the area, potentially including commercial, office, restaurants, hotels, and possibly more residential spaces. The demolition of the 1stBank Center is estimated to cost around $2 million, with the search for a contractor set to commence shortly.