From Focus Brands to GoTo Foods: A Bold Rebranding Shaping the Future of Franchising

Imagine walking into your favorite snack spot, greeted by the comforting aroma of freshly baked Cinnabon rolls, only to notice something different - the logo. This is the reality for many as Focus Brands, the umbrella company for some of the most beloved fast-food franchises, takes a bold step into the future by rebranding itself as GoTo Foods. But what does this mean for the snacks and meals Americans have grown to love? Behind this significant name change is a story of strategic evolution, ambitious growth, and a vision that stretches far beyond the horizon.

A Strategic Pivot Towards Growth

Under the stewardship of CEO Jim Holthouser, GoTo Foods isn't just undergoing a superficial change of name. This rebranding is a clarion call, signaling the company's ambition to become the undisputed leader in the restaurant industry. Since taking the helm in 2020, Holthouser has shepherded the company through unprecedented growth, including a record-breaking number of franchise agreements and new store openings. The transition to GoTo Foods marks a strategic pivot aimed at leveraging the collective strength of its diverse portfolio, which includes powerhouses like Auntie Anne's and Jamba, to captivate an even larger segment of the market.

Embracing the Future with Operational Excellence

The rebranding to GoTo Foods is not just a change of name but a testament to the company's remarkable journey towards operational excellence and strategic investment. With significant enhancements in supply chain operations, digital technology adoption, and loyalty program development, GoTo Foods is poised to offer an even more compelling value proposition to franchisees. The move towards a platform business model facilitates co-branding opportunities and shared tools across franchises, optimizing operational efficiency and profitability. This transformation is underscored by a substantial increase in loyalty membership, double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, and a robust expansion in consumer packaged goods licensing.

A Vision for the Future

The unveiling of GoTo Foods as the new corporate identity is more than a rebranding; it's a bold step towards a future filled with possibilities. This new name embodies the company's no-limits vision, aiming to harness the strength, affection, and craveability of its seven iconic brands. The strategic decision to modernize not only marks a new era of growth and opportunity but also reflects the company's commitment to enhancing franchise development globally. With over 1,150 signed franchise agreements and 398 store openings, GoTo Foods is on a trajectory to redefine the franchise landscape, fueled by a promise of innovation, growth, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.