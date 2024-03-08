Sharon Inge's 35-Year Ascendancy from Cleaner to Senior Manager, Key Partner

Sharon Inge, a senior manager at Cumbrian accountancy firm Saint & Co, marks a remarkable 35-year tenure, a journey that began with her as a part-time cleaner. Initially hired in the late 1980s, Inge's impressive GCSE grades caught the eye of senior partner Jim Brunton, leading to an unexpected career shift into accountancy. Today, she not only holds a pivotal role within the firm but has also been instrumental in training over half of its current partners, including the senior partner, showcasing a significant evolution in both her career and the accountancy sector.

During her early days at Saint & Co, Sharon Inge found herself in a predominantly male environment, often being the sole woman in meetings and discussions. This dynamic, however, did not deter her; instead, it fueled her determination. Her journey wasn't just about personal growth but also about witnessing and contributing to the transformative changes within the accountancy industry. From adapting to new technology and navigating tax changes to embracing business modernisation, Inge has played a crucial role in the firm's evolution. Her path from cleaner to senior manager not only highlights her personal achievements but also reflects the progressive shifts in industry practices and gender dynamics.

Education, Promotion, and Influence

Without a university degree, Sharon Inge's pursuit of the ACCA Chartered Accountancy qualification was both ambitious and inspiring. Supported financially by Saint & Co and encouraged by her training partner Peter Boothroyd, she achieved Chartered Accountancy status after a decade with the company. Her promotion to a senior managerial position in 2017, following Boothroyd's retirement, marked a significant leap in her career. Inge's responsibilities expanded to include a wide range of financial services, from handling company taxes to personal taxes, along with continuing to play a vital role in staff training. Her ongoing commitment to nurturing new talent underscores the potential of every employee to shape the future of the firm.

Sharon Inge's story is more than just a personal success; it's a testament to the evolving culture at Saint & Co and the accountancy profession at large. Her journey from cleaning offices to training future partners illustrates the firm's dedication to recognizing and fostering talent from within, regardless of conventional career pathways. Saint & Co's practice of welcoming trainees and apprentices each year continues to inject fresh perspectives and innovative practices into the firm. As Inge reflects on her 35 years at the company, her experiences from traveling to Central America, Peru, and China to breaking gender barriers in the workplace encapsulate a career filled with growth, challenges, and adventure. Her legacy, characterized by resilience, mentorship, and adaptability, will undoubtedly inspire current and future generations at Saint & Co.