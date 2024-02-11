From Bookstore to Office Copier Titan: The U-Bix Corporation Story

In 1968, a small bookstore named Bookhaven Inc. opened its doors for the first time. The visionaries behind this venture, Dr. Felina A. Bravo and her husband Edilberto could hardly have imagined that their humble beginnings would one day give rise to U-Bix Corporation, a titan in the office copier industry. This transformation did not happen overnight; rather, it was the result of a remarkable journey filled with determination, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Dawn of an Era

The turning point for Bookhaven Inc. came in 1973 when Dr. Bravo was presented with the opportunity to become an agent for Mitsubishi's revolutionary new copier, the U-Bix Mark 1. Unlike its competitors, this groundbreaking machine could print on any paper, opening up a world of possibilities for businesses and organizations alike. With the help of her husband and lawyer Enrique 'Ike' Belo, Dr. Bravo embarked on a trip to Hannover, Germany, to witness the U-Bix Mark 1 in action. The experience left an indelible mark on her, and she knew that she had to bring this technology back to the Philippines.

Upon her return, Dr. Bravo wasted no time in securing the agency for the U-Bix copier. Her perseverance paid off, and U-Bix Corporation was officially established on January 2, 1974. The company quickly gained traction, and by the late 1970s, it had become the market leader in the copier industry, accounting for an impressive four out of every 10 copies sold.

Expansion and Diversification

As U-Bix Corporation continued to grow, so too did its product offerings. In the 1980s, the company entered the photo development market with the launch of 'Photo Magic,' a mini photo lab. This expansion allowed U-Bix to tap into the burgeoning demand for high-quality photographic services and further solidified its position as a one-stop shop for office needs.

The 1990s saw U-Bix Corporation branch out into office furniture distribution and Risograph duplicator distribution. These new ventures enabled the company to cater to a broader range of clients and reinforced its reputation as a forward-thinking organization. In 1997, Dr. Bravo acquired the ServiceMaster master franchise in the Philippines, adding yet another string to the company's bow.

A Legacy of Learning

Dr. Bravo's commitment to education and skill development was evident in her establishment of the Facilities Management Academy in 2000. This technical-vocational school provided aspiring professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving world of office management and technology. Today, the Facilities Management Academy stands as a testament to Dr. Bravo's belief in the power of education and her dedication to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

As U-Bix Corporation continues to expand and thrive in the office copier and furniture industries, it remains grounded in the values and vision that have guided it since its inception. Dr. Felina A. Bravo's legacy lives on through the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the empowerment of individuals and organizations alike.