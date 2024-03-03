From Bali Renovations to NZ Showroom: James Mitchell's Journey with Kayu Studio

James Mitchell, founder of Kayu Studio, shares his transition from decorating holiday rentals in Bali to establishing a thriving furniture and homewares business in New Zealand. Inspired by his travels, Kayu Studio offers a blend of contemporary design and traditional craftsmanship, emphasizing eco-friendly practices and materials.

Advertisment

Inception and Inspiration

Kayu Studio began as Mitchell's vision to create a business that bridges Indonesian craftsmanship with New Zealand's market, fueled by his passion for elevated spaces and sustainable design. The studio specializes in furniture and homewares that reflect a modern, coastal living aesthetic, with a strong focus on materiality and function.

Challenges and Growth

Advertisment

Transitioning into the furniture industry presented Mitchell with a steep learning curve, particularly in understanding design processes and maintaining stock levels. Despite these challenges, Kayu Studio has seen significant growth, expanding into a spacious showroom in Mt Maunganui and planning for future retail presence across New Zealand.

Looking Ahead

Mitchell reflects on the personal and professional growth experienced through Kayu Studio, highlighting the importance of industry shows and global inspiration in shaping the brand's unique style. As Kayu Studio continues to evolve, Mitchell remains committed to sustainable practices, community engagement, and innovative design.